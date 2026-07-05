Atlanta Braves Announce Matt Olson Change Before Mets Game

On Sunday afternoon, the Atlanta Braves will continue their series (at home) with the New York Mets.

They are coming off a 14-3 win on Saturday.

Matt Olson (who batted 4th) finished with one hit, two strikeouts and one run.

Atlanta Braves Announce Matt Olson Change

For Sunday’s game, the Braves have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Braves 7/5 D. Baldwin C O. Albies 2B M. Olson 1B M. Harris II CF M. Dubón LF D. Smith DH A. Riley 3B M. Yastrzemski RF J. Jarvis SS M. Pérez SP”

Olson has been moved up to the 3rd spot in the order on Sunday.

He comes into the day batting .272 with 92 hits, 22 home runs, 54 RBIs, 58 runs and two stolen bases in 87 games.

The 32-year-old is in the middle of his fifth season playing for the Braves.

Before the Braves, Olson had spent six years on the Athletics.

The Braves wrote (via X) on Saturday: “The NL leader among all first basemen in bWAR (3.1), home runs (22) and extra-base hits (44), congratulations to @mattolson21 on his fourth-career (and third with Atlanta) #AllStarGame selection!”

Social Media Reacts To Lineup

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup:

@Real1Braves: “Yaz and Jarvis multi hit game loading… Riley too!!! 😂 👀”

@jawascom83: “Hopefully we didn’t spend all of our runs on last night’s victory. Go Braves!”

@Renatta: “Today would be a great day for a series W. Let’s go Braves! 🙌🏽 #BravesCountry”

@A_Huffstutler: “Finish the job, boys! #BravesCountry”

ATL Braves Right Now

The Braves come into Sunday as the top team in the National League East with a 52-35 record in 87 games.

They have gone 4-6 over their last ten games (and are 27-16 in 43 games at Truist Park).