Atlanta Braves Announce News On Injured Former All-Star During Cubs Series

On Tuesday, the Atlanta Braves will continue their series with the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.

They will look to bounce back after losing 7-3 on Monday.

Atlanta Braves Announce News On Injured Former All-Star

Ahead of Tuesday’s game, the Braves announced an update on Joe Jiménez.

The 31-year-old has been out since the 2024 MLB season.

The Braves wrote (via X): “The #Braves today recalled RHP JR Ritchie to Atlanta and placed RHP Reynaldo López on the 15-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation. Additionally, RHPJoe Jiménez tonight begins a rehabilitation assignment with the Gwinnett Stripers.”

Jiménez has pitched eight seasons at the MLB level (two for Atlanta).

Before the Braves, he spent six years with the Detroit Tigers.

In 2018, Jiménez made the MLB All-Star Game.

Social Media Reacts To Jiménez News

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

@scottcoleman55: “Jimenez coming all the way back from the knee injury to pitch again is awesome to see”

@TGreenhutOD: “Joe Jiménez?!?!?! Oh man imagine the storyline this could lead into if he can be even 80% of his former self…”

@MinSub4: “Joe Jiménez going on rehab assignment before Robert Suárez what a timeline we live in”

@RealAGon7: “We’re all very eager to see how Jimenez looks on rehab. Still a long shot but much closer to possible with this news.”

@HammerInTheA755: “We could have Jiménez and Suarez in the post season.”

Grant McAuley: “Joe Jiménez starts a rehab assignment with the Gwinnett Stripers tonight. I know they’ve downplayed the possibility, but depending on the results, I’m still fascinated to see if he can make it all the way back to the #Braves this season.”

Harrison Smajovits: “As previously announced, JR Ritchie coming up and Reynaldo López to IL were made official ALSO, Joe Jiménez’s rehab assignment with Gwinnett was announced. He will pitch in a live game for the first time since 2024 #Braves”