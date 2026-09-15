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Atlanta Braves Announce News On Injured Former All-Star During Cubs Series

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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 11: Manager Walt Weiss #22 of the Atlanta Braves looks on prior to the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Truist Park on April 11, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, the Atlanta Braves will continue their series with the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.

They will look to bounce back after losing 7-3 on Monday.

Atlanta Braves Announce News On Injured Former All-Star

GettyJoe Jimenez #77 of the Atlanta Braves looks on prior to Game One of the Wild Card Series against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park on October 01, 2024 in San Diego, California.

Ahead of Tuesday’s game, the Braves announced an update on Joe Jiménez.

The 31-year-old has been out since the 2024 MLB season.

The Braves wrote (via X): “The #Braves today recalled RHP JR Ritchie to Atlanta and placed RHP Reynaldo López on the 15-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation. Additionally, RHPJoe Jiménez tonight begins a rehabilitation assignment with the Gwinnett Stripers.”

Jiménez has pitched eight seasons at the MLB level (two for Atlanta).

Before the Braves, he spent six years with the Detroit Tigers.

In 2018, Jiménez made the MLB All-Star Game.

Social Media Reacts To Jiménez News

GettyJoe Jiménez #77 of the Atlanta Braves pitches in the eighth inning of game two of a doubleheader against the New York Mets at Truist Park on September 30, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

@scottcoleman55: “Jimenez coming all the way back from the knee injury to pitch again is awesome to see”

@TGreenhutOD: “Joe Jiménez?!?!?! Oh man imagine the storyline this could lead into if he can be even 80% of his former self…”

@MinSub4: “Joe Jiménez going on rehab assignment before Robert Suárez what a timeline we live in”

GettyJoe Jimenez #77 of the Detroit Tigers and the American League pitches in the fourth inning against the National League during the 89th MLB All-Star Game, presented by Mastercard at Nationals Park on July 17, 2018 in Washington, DC.

@RealAGon7: “We’re all very eager to see how Jimenez looks on rehab. Still a long shot but much closer to possible with this news.”

@HammerInTheA755: “We could have Jiménez and Suarez in the post season.”

Grant McAuley: “Joe Jiménez starts a rehab assignment with the Gwinnett Stripers tonight. I know they’ve downplayed the possibility, but depending on the results, I’m still fascinated to see if he can make it all the way back to the #Braves this season.”

Harrison Smajovits: “As previously announced, JR Ritchie coming up and Reynaldo López to IL were made official ALSO, Joe Jiménez’s rehab assignment with Gwinnett was announced. He will pitch in a live game for the first time since 2024 #Braves”

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Atlanta Braves Announce News On Injured Former All-Star During Cubs Series

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