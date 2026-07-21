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Atlanta Braves Announce Release Of MLB Veteran During Padres Series

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PHOENIX, ARIZONA - APRIL 25: Bench Coach Walt Weiss #4 of the Atlanta Braves during the MLB game at Chase Field on April 25, 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, the Atlanta Braves will continue their series at Truist Park with the San Diego Padres.

They are coming off a 3-2 win on Monday night.

Atlanta Braves Quietly Announce Release Of MLB Vet

GettyCarlos Carrasco #59 of the Atlanta Braves poses for a photo during Spring Training photo day at CoolToday Park on February 20, 2026 in North Port, Florida.

Ahead of Tuesday’s game, news came out that that Braves had released Carlos Carrasco from their organization.

MLB.com wrote: “Gwinnett Stripers released RHP Carlos Carrasco.”

Carrasco had most recently been in Triple-A.

That said, he has been moved around by the Braves a lot this season.

At the MLB level, the 39-year-old has gone 0-0 with a 5.94 ERA in eight games.

GettyCarlos Carrasco #59 of the Atlanta Braves pitches in the first inning against the Miami Marlins at Truist Park on August 07, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Carrasco could still be a good addition to another team in need of pitching depth (if the Braves don’t bring him back again).

It will be interesting to see where he lands before the end of the 2026 season.

Looking At Carrasco’s Career

GettyCarlos Carrasco #59 of the Atlanta Braves pitches against the New York Mets during their game at Citi Field on August 13, 2025 in New York City.

Carrasco is most known for his time with the Cleveland Guardians where he spent the first 11 years of his career.

He went 18-6 with a 3.29 ERA in 32 starts (in 2017).

Carrasco would later return to the Guardians for one season (2024).

GettyCarlos Carrasco #59 of the New York Yankees walks in from the bullpen before the game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on April 25, 2025 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Carrasco has also had stops with the New York Mets and New York Yankees (in addition to Atlanta).

Over 343 career games (286 starts), he has gone 112-105 with a 4.24 ERA.

While Carrasco never made an All-Star Game, he has had a very productive career, as he is in the middle of his 17th MLB season.

Braves Ahead Of Tuesday

GettyOzzie Albies #1 of the Atlanta Braves reacts after hitting a home run during the sixth inning against the San Diego Padres at Truist Park on July 20, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Braves remain at the top of the National League East with a 58-41 record in 99 games.

They have won six out of their last ten games (and are 30-19 in 49 games at home).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Atlanta Braves Announce Release Of MLB Veteran During Padres Series

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