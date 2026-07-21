Atlanta Braves Announce Release Of MLB Veteran During Padres Series

On Tuesday, the Atlanta Braves will continue their series at Truist Park with the San Diego Padres.

They are coming off a 3-2 win on Monday night.

Atlanta Braves Quietly Announce Release Of MLB Vet

Ahead of Tuesday’s game, news came out that that Braves had released Carlos Carrasco from their organization.

MLB.com wrote: “Gwinnett Stripers released RHP Carlos Carrasco.”

Carrasco had most recently been in Triple-A.

That said, he has been moved around by the Braves a lot this season.

At the MLB level, the 39-year-old has gone 0-0 with a 5.94 ERA in eight games.

Carrasco could still be a good addition to another team in need of pitching depth (if the Braves don’t bring him back again).

It will be interesting to see where he lands before the end of the 2026 season.

Looking At Carrasco’s Career

Carrasco is most known for his time with the Cleveland Guardians where he spent the first 11 years of his career.

He went 18-6 with a 3.29 ERA in 32 starts (in 2017).

Carrasco would later return to the Guardians for one season (2024).

Carrasco has also had stops with the New York Mets and New York Yankees (in addition to Atlanta).

Over 343 career games (286 starts), he has gone 112-105 with a 4.24 ERA.

While Carrasco never made an All-Star Game, he has had a very productive career, as he is in the middle of his 17th MLB season.

Braves Ahead Of Tuesday

The Braves remain at the top of the National League East with a 58-41 record in 99 games.

They have won six out of their last ten games (and are 30-19 in 49 games at home).