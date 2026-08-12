Atlanta Braves Announce Robert Suarez, AJ Smith-Shawver Updates During Mets Series

The Atlanta Braves are slated to begin the series finale of a three-game set with the New York Mets at Truist Park at 7:15 p.m. EDT on Wednesday.

The Mets won the first game of the series 8-5 on Monday. The Braves won the second game 4-0 on Tuesday.

Before Wednesday’s game, Braves manager Walt Weiss announced updates on right-handed pitchers Robert Suarez and AJ Smith-Shawver.

Atlanta Braves Manager Walt Weiss Announces Robert Suarez, AJ Smith-Shawver News

MLB.com’s Mark Bowman wrote on X: “Robert Suarez will resume throwing tomorrow. He’s been sidelined since late June. So, he’ll need time to build up before being cleared to throw off a mound and then face live hitters. Still hope he returns at some point this year. The hope is he’s rested long enough to at least play catch pain free.”

Bowman wrote: “Walt Weiss said AJ Smith-Shawver is on the cusp of returning to the Majors. How he’ll fit in the rotation hasn’t been decided. But Weiss made it clear he doesn’t like going with a six-man rotation because it often leads to regularly being short in the bullpen.”

Suarez, 35, has been on the injured list since June 26 with right forearm tightness.

He has a 0.56 ERA with a 0.84 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 32 innings across 31 appearances this season.

Smith-Shawver, 23, made his season debut with the Braves on July 29 after a long IL stint. He allowed just two runs over 4 1/3 innings.

Atlanta optioned him to the minors after the outing. He has made two starts for the Braves’ Triple-A affiliate this month, allowing just two runs in 11 innings.

Looking at the Atlanta Braves Right Now

The Braves lost two of three games to the New York Yankees this past weekend. Before that, the team won eight straight games.

Atlanta has the second-best record in the National League at 72-68. The club holds an 8 1/2 game lead over the Philadelphia Phillies for first place in the National League East.

The Braves have a scheduled off day on Thursday after they wrap up their series with the Mets. After that, Atlanta will host the Arizona Diamondbacks for three games, then hit the road for a seven-game road trip.