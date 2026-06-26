Atlanta Braves Quietly Announced Ronald Acuña Jr. Update Before Giants Series

On Thursday, the Atlanta Braves got the day off following a series with the Padres in San Diego.

They got swept by the Padres (losing all three games).

The Braves will now open up a series with the San Francisco Giants on Friday night at Oracle Park.

Atlanta Braves Quietly Announced Ronald Acuña Jr. Update

Earlier this week, the Braves announced the latest update on Ronald Acuña Jr.

The former MVP has been out of action since June 9.

MLB.com wrote (on June 23): “Didn’t accompany Braves on the current road trip, which runs through June 28. Team is being cautious as he deals with his second hamstring strain since the start of May. Might not return until after the All-Star break.”

According to the site, he is still supposed to return to action in July.

Before getting hurt, Acuña Jr. had been batting .251 with 49 hits, seven home runs, 22 RBIs, 31 runs and 15 stolen bases in 53 games.

He is in his ninth MLB season (all with the Braves).

Looking At The ATL Braves

The Braves come into Friday as the first-place team in the National League East with a 48-31 record in 79 games.

They have gone just 3-7 over their last ten games (and are 24-17 in 41 games on the road).

Earlier this month, the Braves dropped two games to the Giants at Truist Park.

On Tuesday, they will return home to host the St. Louis Cardinals.

Looking At The SF Giants

The Giants have had a very tough season where they are the fourth-place team in the National League West with a 33-47 record in 80 games.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games (and are 16-21 in 37 games at home).

Most recently, the Giants lost to the Athletics by a score of 9-6 (on Thursday) at home.