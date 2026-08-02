Atlanta Braves Announce Roster News Before Nationals Series Finale

On Sunday, the Atlanta Braves will finish their series with the Washington Nationals at Truist Park in Georgia.

They are coming off an 8-3 win on Saturday (and are looking to go for the sweep).

Atlanta Braves Announce Roster News

Ahead of Sunday’s game, the Braves announced the news that they have called up JR Ritchie from Triple-A.

The Braves wrote (via X): “The #Braves today recalled RHP JR Ritchie to Atlanta and placed RHP Reynaldo López on the 15-day injured list, backdated to July 30, with left knee inflammation.”

Ritchie was picked in the 1st round of the 2022 MLB Draft.

He made his MLB debut earlier this season.

Right now, Ritchie is 1-2 with a 4.50 ERA in 13 games (seven starts).

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

@RyeBravesGuy: “I believe this is the final time Ritchie can be called up this season. So I assume he’s going to be around a while.”

Mark Bowman: “Still awaiting results on Lopez’s MRI. Ritchie will start today.”

@zmullis: “The Braves pitching situation is so dire that losing Reynaldo Lopez is legitimately a big blow”

@_BaldwinIsKing: “Good thing we won the series already”

@PerezIsKing: “Welcome back, Ritchie!”

Ritchie (who is just 23) will likely benefit from more time at the MLB level (and the Braves can see where he is at).

Looking At The Braves Right Now

The Braves come into Sunday as the first-place team in the National League East with a 66-45 record in 111 games.

They have won seven out of their last ten games.

Following the Nationals, the Braves will remain at home to host the Miami Marlins on Tuesday night at Truist Park.