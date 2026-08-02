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Atlanta Braves Announce Roster News Before Nationals Series Finale

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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 29: JR Ritchie #60 of the Atlanta Braves reacts in the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Truist Park on April 29, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the Atlanta Braves will finish their series with the Washington Nationals at Truist Park in Georgia.

They are coming off an 8-3 win on Saturday (and are looking to go for the sweep).

Atlanta Braves Announce Roster News

GettyJr. Ritchie #60 of the Atlanta Braves pitches during the second inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on May 04, 2026 in Seattle, Washington.

Ahead of Sunday’s game, the Braves announced the news that they have called up JR Ritchie from Triple-A.

The Braves wrote (via X): “The #Braves today recalled RHP JR Ritchie to Atlanta and placed RHP Reynaldo López on the 15-day injured list, backdated to July 30, with left knee inflammation.”

Ritchie was picked in the 1st round of the 2022 MLB Draft.

He made his MLB debut earlier this season.

Right now, Ritchie is 1-2 with a 4.50 ERA in 13 games (seven starts).

Social Media Reacts

GettyJr. Ritchie #60 of the Atlanta Braves pitches during the second inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on May 04, 2026 in Seattle, Washington.

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

@RyeBravesGuy: “I believe this is the final time Ritchie can be called up this season. So I assume he’s going to be around a while.”

Mark Bowman: “Still awaiting results on Lopez’s MRI. Ritchie will start today.”

@zmullis: “The Braves pitching situation is so dire that losing Reynaldo Lopez is legitimately a big blow”

GettyJ.R. Ritchie #60 of the Atlanta Braves delivers during the seventh inning against the New York Mets at Truist Park on July 4, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

@_BaldwinIsKing: “Good thing we won the series already”

@PerezIsKing: “Welcome back, Ritchie!”

GettyJR Ritchie #56 of the Atlanta Braves celebrates after the final out of the seventh inning of his major league debut against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on April 23, 2026 in Washington, DC.

Ritchie (who is just 23) will likely benefit from more time at the MLB level (and the Braves can see where he is at).

Looking At The Braves Right Now

GettyWalt Weiss #22 of the Atlanta Braves looks on in the second inning against the Washington Nationals at Truist Park on July 30, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Braves come into Sunday as the first-place team in the National League East with a 66-45 record in 111 games.

They have won seven out of their last ten games.

Following the Nationals, the Braves will remain at home to host the Miami Marlins on Tuesday night at Truist Park.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Atlanta Braves Announce Roster News Before Nationals Series Finale

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