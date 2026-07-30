Atlanta Braves Announce Roster Move Before Nationals Series

On Wednesday, the Atlanta Braves finished their series with the New York Mets at Citi Field.

They won the final game by a score of 1-0 (after losing 3-2 earlier in the day).

Atlanta Braves Announce Roster Move

Since the Braves played a doubleheader, they were able to call up a 27th man to the roster.

The Braves wrote (on Wednesday morning): “The #Braves today returned RHP AJ Smith-Shawver from his rehabilitation assignment, reinstated him from the injured list, and appointed him as the 27th man for today’s doubleheader.”

Smith-Shawver went 4.1 innings, allowing four hits and two earned runs.

Following the game, he was sent back to Triple-A.

The Braves wrote (via X): “The #Braves optioned RHP AJ Smith-Shawver to Triple-A Gwinnett following tonight’s game.”

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying:

@b_outliers: “too many people don’t understand he was up as the 27th man for the double-header today He had to be optioned after the game”

@TGreenhutOD: “We’ll be seeing him back up very shortly.”

@SpitefulBanette: “All these not ball knowers knowing that since he was the 27th man for the double header he’s being sent back down for free and will be back in five days to reclaim his rotation spot. They sent him down because it’s absolutely free to do so. He’ll be back shortly.”

Smith-Shawver was picked in the 7th round of the 2021 MLB Draft.

He is in the middle of his fourth MLB season (all with the Braves).

Looking At The Braves

The Braves are at the top of the National League East with a 63-45 record in 108 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and are 32-20 in 52 games at home).

Following four games with the Nationals, the Braves will host the Miami Marlins on Tuesday.