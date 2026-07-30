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Atlanta Braves Announce Roster Move Before Nationals Series

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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 11: Manager Walt Weiss #22 of the Atlanta Braves looks on prior to the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Truist Park on April 11, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, the Atlanta Braves finished their series with the New York Mets at Citi Field.

They won the final game by a score of 1-0 (after losing 3-2 earlier in the day).

Atlanta Braves Announce Roster Move

GettyAJ Smith-Shawver #32 of the Atlanta Braves pitches against the New York Mets during their game at Citi Field on July 29, 2026 in New York City.

Since the Braves played a doubleheader, they were able to call up a 27th man to the roster.

The Braves wrote (on Wednesday morning): “The #Braves today returned RHP AJ Smith-Shawver from his rehabilitation assignment, reinstated him from the injured list, and appointed him as the 27th man for today’s doubleheader.”

Smith-Shawver went 4.1 innings, allowing four hits and two earned runs.

Following the game, he was sent back to Triple-A.

The Braves wrote (via X): “The #Braves optioned RHP AJ Smith-Shawver to Triple-A Gwinnett following tonight’s game.”

Social Media Reacts

GettyAJ Smith-Shawver #32 of the Atlanta Braves pitches against the New York Mets during their game at Citi Field on July 29, 2026 in New York City.

Here’s what people were saying:

@b_outliers: “too many people don’t understand he was up as the 27th man for the double-header today He had to be optioned after the game”

@TGreenhutOD: “We’ll be seeing him back up very shortly.”

@SpitefulBanette: “All these not ball knowers knowing that since he was the 27th man for the double header he’s being sent back down for free and will be back in five days to reclaim his rotation spot. They sent him down because it’s absolutely free to do so. He’ll be back shortly.”

GettyAJ Smith-Shawver #32 of the Atlanta Braves pitches in the first inning during a baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on May 22, 2025 in Washington, DC.

Smith-Shawver was picked in the 7th round of the 2021 MLB Draft.

He is in the middle of his fourth MLB season (all with the Braves).

Looking At The Braves

GettyMatt Olson #28 of the Atlanta Braves hits a two run home run during the sixth inning against the New York Mets during game one of a doubleheader at Citi Field on July 29, 2026 in New York City.

The Braves are at the top of the National League East with a 63-45 record in 108 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and are 32-20 in 52 games at home).

Following four games with the Nationals, the Braves will host the Miami Marlins on Tuesday.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Atlanta Braves Announce Roster Move Before Nationals Series

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