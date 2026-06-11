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Atlanta Braves Announce Signing Of Intriguing 17-Year-Old

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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 11: Manager Walt Weiss #22 of the Atlanta Braves looks on prior to the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Truist Park on April 11, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

On Wednesday night, the Atlanta Braves will continue their series with the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field.

The Braves will look to even up the series after losing by a score of 6-5 on Tuesday.

Despite the loss, Matt Olson had a big night (he hit two home runs).

Braves Announce Signing Of 17-Year-Old

GettyAlex Anthopoulos of the Atlanta Braves aknowledges the crowd at Truist Park during the World Series Ring Ceremony on April 9, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Ahead of their game with the White Sox, the Braves announced that they had signed a 17-year-old to their organization.

MLB.com wrote: “Atlanta Braves signed free agent OF Elioberto Mondesir to a minor league contract.”

He will head to their Dominican Summer League team.

MLB.com added: “OF Elioberto Mondesir assigned to DSL Braves.”

GettyManager Walt Weiss #4 of the Atlanta Braves looks on during batting practice prior to facing the Kansas City Royals in the home opener at Truist Park on March 27, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Considering his age, it will likely be a while before the Braves can take a real look at Mondesir being a future MLB player for them.

Francys Romero of Beisbol FR wrote: “The Atlanta Braves officially signed Dominican infielder Elioberto Mondesir. Bonus deal: $200,000. An athletic, contact-oriented hitter, Mondesir previously had an agreement with the Mets but returned to the market and will now begin his professional career with the Braves.”

Reactions To Mondesir Signing

Here’s what people were saying:

@RHG1313: “What are the Braves getting here, Francys, a real prospect?”

@WTDBraves2021WS: “New IFA signing”

@bkfan09: “Had a deal with the Red Sox .. had a deal with the Mets .. Now he’s signing with the Braves”

@StatsFarm: “Not a small bonus for this time of year”

@SportsTalkATL: “Watched Mets and laughed. Signed with Braves. A tradition like any other”

Romero added: “He trained with Yuan Pino and Garcia MSM Academy.”

Looking At The Current Braves

GettyThe Atlanta Braves make a pitching change in the third inning against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field on June 09, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

The Braves have had an incredible year as the best team in baseball with a 45-22 record in 67 games.

They have won seven out of their last ten games (and are 23-11 in 34 games away from Truist Park).

Following two more games with the White Sox, the Braves will head to New York for a series with the Mets that starts on Friday.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Atlanta Braves Announce Signing Of Intriguing 17-Year-Old

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