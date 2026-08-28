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Atlanta Braves Announce Sudden Ronald Acuña Jr. Change Before Rockies Series

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ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA - JULY 08: Ronald Acuna Jr. #13 of the Atlanta Braves looks on during a game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on July 08, 2023 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

On Friday night, the Atlanta Braves and Colorado Rockies will open up a series at Truist Park.

The Braves most recently swept the Los Angeles Dodgers (at home).

They won Thursday’s game by a score of 1-0.

Ronald Acuña Jr. did not play in the game.

Atlanta Braves Announce Sudden Ronald Acuña Jr. Change

GettyRonald Acuña Jr. #13 of the Atlanta Braves reacts after striking out in the third inning against the Detroit Tigers at Truist Park on April 29, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

For Friday’s game, the Braves have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Braves 8/28 D. Baldwin DH O. Albies 2B M. Olson 1B R. Acuña Jr. RF M. Harris II CF M. Dubón 3B M. Yastrzemski LF S. Murphy C H. Kim SS G. Holmes SP”

Acuña Jr. is back in the lineup (and hitting 4th on Friday).

The former MVP comes into the series batting .228 with 70 hits, 13 home runs, 35 RBIs, 44 runs and 18 stolen bases in 81 games this year.

He is in the middle of his 9th MLB season.

Social Media Reacts To Lineup

GettyRonald Acuña Jr. #13 of the Atlanta Braves runs to third base after hitting a solo home run in the first inning of a game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Truist Park on August 15, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Here’s what people were saying:

@_BaldwinIsKing: “I wonder what Acuna does in cleanup”

Grant McAuley: “Ronald Acuña Jr. is back in the lineup, but batting cleanup. Mauricio Dubón gives Austin Riley a day off at 3B. Ha-Seong Kim gets a second straight start at SS for #Braves.”

@CrosbyBaseball: “Back-to-back starts for Ha-Seong Kim at shortstop If he gets going, it’s like making a trade without making a trade! #IYKYK”

GettyManager Walt Weiss of the Atlanta Braves speaks with MLB commissioner Rob Manfred prior to the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Bowman Field on August 23, 2026 in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

@BraveYardShift: “Riley gets the day off, Dubón at 3rd, Kim at short and Acuña batting clean up #BravesCountry”

@kelvin_kg2: “Ok Walt I see u trying to get Ronald going, hope it work🤞🏽”

@CrackTheSkyeee: “Dubon is such a cheat code. His flexibility and availability on top of his production… need to extend this man ASAP.”

GettyAustin Riley #27 of the Atlanta Braves reacts after hitting a RBI ground-rule double in the second inning against the Miami Marlins at Truist Park on August 05, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Braves are the top team in the National League East with a 79-55 record in 134 games.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Atlanta Braves Announce Sudden Ronald Acuña Jr. Change Before Rockies Series

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