Atlanta Braves Announce Sudden Ronald Acuña Jr. Change Before Rockies Series

On Friday night, the Atlanta Braves and Colorado Rockies will open up a series at Truist Park.

The Braves most recently swept the Los Angeles Dodgers (at home).

They won Thursday’s game by a score of 1-0.

Ronald Acuña Jr. did not play in the game.

Atlanta Braves Announce Sudden Ronald Acuña Jr. Change

For Friday’s game, the Braves have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Braves 8/28 D. Baldwin DH O. Albies 2B M. Olson 1B R. Acuña Jr. RF M. Harris II CF M. Dubón 3B M. Yastrzemski LF S. Murphy C H. Kim SS G. Holmes SP”

Acuña Jr. is back in the lineup (and hitting 4th on Friday).

The former MVP comes into the series batting .228 with 70 hits, 13 home runs, 35 RBIs, 44 runs and 18 stolen bases in 81 games this year.

He is in the middle of his 9th MLB season.

Social Media Reacts To Lineup

Here’s what people were saying:

@_BaldwinIsKing: “I wonder what Acuna does in cleanup”

Grant McAuley: “Ronald Acuña Jr. is back in the lineup, but batting cleanup. Mauricio Dubón gives Austin Riley a day off at 3B. Ha-Seong Kim gets a second straight start at SS for #Braves.”

@CrosbyBaseball: “Back-to-back starts for Ha-Seong Kim at shortstop If he gets going, it’s like making a trade without making a trade! #IYKYK”

@BraveYardShift: “Riley gets the day off, Dubón at 3rd, Kim at short and Acuña batting clean up #BravesCountry”

@kelvin_kg2: “Ok Walt I see u trying to get Ronald going, hope it work🤞🏽”

@CrackTheSkyeee: “Dubon is such a cheat code. His flexibility and availability on top of his production… need to extend this man ASAP.”

The Braves are the top team in the National League East with a 79-55 record in 134 games.