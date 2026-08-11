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Atlanta Braves Quietly Announced Ronald Acuña Jr. Change Before Mets Game

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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 06: Ronald Acuna Jr. #13 of the Atlanta Braves runs to third base after hitting a solo home run in the eighth inning of a game against the Miami Marlins at Truist Park on August 6, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Edward M. Pio Roda/Getty Images)

On Tuesday night, the Atlanta Braves will continue their series with the New York Mets at Truist Park.

They are coming off an 8-5 loss on Monday night.

Ronald Acuña Jr. (who started in right field) finished with one hit, one walk and one RBI.

ATL Braves Make Acuña Jr. Change

GettyRonald Acuna Jr. #13 of the Atlanta Braves singles during the third inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on August 07, 2026 in New York City.

For Tuesday’s game, the Braves have announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB wrote: “Braves 8/11 D. Baldwin C R. Acuña Jr. DH M. Olson 1B M. Harris II CF O. Albies 2B M. Dubón LF M. Yastrzemski RF A. Riley 3B J. Jarvis SS M. Pérez SP”

Acuña Jr. (who is batting 2nd) has been moved to DH on Tuesday.

The former MVP comes into the night batting .243 with 61 hits, 12 home runs, 29 RBIs, 40 runs and 15 stolen bases in 67 games.

He is in the middle of his ninth season at the MLB level (all with the Braves).

Social Media Reacts To Lineup For Braves

GettyRonald Acuna Jr. #13 of the Atlanta Braves jogs off the field during the third inning against the New York Mets in game one of a doubleheader at Citi Field on July 29, 2026 in New York City.

Here’s what people were saying about the lineup:

@ChoppinBravos: “I’m genuinely curious at this point how bad does Jim Jarvis have to play before they give Lane or Murphy some regular playing time. 69wRC+ on the season 56wRC+ since 7/10 -2 OAA 0 FRV”

@calfenn_: “Running Ronnie at DH while Drake catches is how it should be, however I expected them to play Lane Thomas; not Dubon in the OF. Alex might need to take the toys away from Snit by optioning Jarvis, and releasing Smith”

@ZGiven71084: “Why isn’t Lane Thomas out there…. What are we even doing.”

GettyHome plate umpire Dan Merzel #3 talks to manager Walt Weiss #22 of the Atlanta Braves after a balk call during the fifth inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on August 08, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

@AndrewS87482114: “Why is Kim on this team if we refuse to use him? Also Lane Thomas getting no time is ridiculous”

@AcunasHair21: “Another day without Kim in the lineup is another day with a potential win”

@KennethJHansley: “We better win this series can’t let new York do us like this”

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Atlanta Braves Quietly Announced Ronald Acuña Jr. Change Before Mets Game

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