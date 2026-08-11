Atlanta Braves Quietly Announced Ronald Acuña Jr. Change Before Mets Game

On Tuesday night, the Atlanta Braves will continue their series with the New York Mets at Truist Park.

They are coming off an 8-5 loss on Monday night.

Ronald Acuña Jr. (who started in right field) finished with one hit, one walk and one RBI.

ATL Braves Make Acuña Jr. Change

For Tuesday’s game, the Braves have announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB wrote: “Braves 8/11 D. Baldwin C R. Acuña Jr. DH M. Olson 1B M. Harris II CF O. Albies 2B M. Dubón LF M. Yastrzemski RF A. Riley 3B J. Jarvis SS M. Pérez SP”

Acuña Jr. (who is batting 2nd) has been moved to DH on Tuesday.

The former MVP comes into the night batting .243 with 61 hits, 12 home runs, 29 RBIs, 40 runs and 15 stolen bases in 67 games.

He is in the middle of his ninth season at the MLB level (all with the Braves).

Social Media Reacts To Lineup For Braves

Here’s what people were saying about the lineup:

@ChoppinBravos: “I’m genuinely curious at this point how bad does Jim Jarvis have to play before they give Lane or Murphy some regular playing time. 69wRC+ on the season 56wRC+ since 7/10 -2 OAA 0 FRV”

@calfenn_: “Running Ronnie at DH while Drake catches is how it should be, however I expected them to play Lane Thomas; not Dubon in the OF. Alex might need to take the toys away from Snit by optioning Jarvis, and releasing Smith”

@ZGiven71084: “Why isn’t Lane Thomas out there…. What are we even doing.”

@AndrewS87482114: “Why is Kim on this team if we refuse to use him? Also Lane Thomas getting no time is ridiculous”

@AcunasHair21: “Another day without Kim in the lineup is another day with a potential win”

@KennethJHansley: “We better win this series can’t let new York do us like this”