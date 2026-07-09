Atlanta Braves Quietly Announced Injury Update On Former All-Star

On Thursday, the Atlanta Braves are playing the final game of their series with the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park.

The two teams are tied up at 1-1, so whoever wins on Thursday will take the series.

Atlanta Braves Quietly Announced Injury Update

The Braves have been without one of their most productive pitchers (Robert Suarez) since June 19.

On Thursday, they announced the latest update on the two-time MLB All-Star.

MLB.com wrote: “Still hasn’t resumed throwing, but there’s still hope he could return before the end of July.”

Before getting hurt, Suarez had gone 4-0 with a 4.56 ERA in 31 games.

He is in the middle of his first season with the Braves.

Before Atlanta, Suarez had spent the first four years of his career with the San Diego Padres.

Over 237 career games, the 35-year-old has gone 26-13 with a 2.60 ERA.

He had signed with the Braves over the offseason.

Mark Bowman of MLB.com wrote (on December 11, 2025): “Can confirm the Braves have signed Robert Suarez to a three-year, $45 million deal. Suarez and Iglesias give the Braves a strong setup man/closer duo. @JeffPassan had it first”

The Braves have struggled as of late, so whenever they get Suarez back that would be a huge addition to their roster.

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