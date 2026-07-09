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Atlanta Braves Quietly Announced Injury Update On Former All-Star

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PHOENIX, ARIZONA - APRIL 25: Bench Coach Walt Weiss #4 of the Atlanta Braves during the MLB game at Chase Field on April 25, 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

On Thursday, the Atlanta Braves are playing the final game of their series with the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park.

The two teams are tied up at 1-1, so whoever wins on Thursday will take the series.

Atlanta Braves Quietly Announced Injury Update

GettyRobert Suarez #75 of the Atlanta Braves pitches in the eighth inning against the Kansas City Royals during the eighth inning of the home opener at Truist Park on March 27, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Braves have been without one of their most productive pitchers (Robert Suarez) since June 19.

On Thursday, they announced the latest update on the two-time MLB All-Star.

MLB.com wrote: “Still hasn’t resumed throwing, but there’s still hope he could return before the end of July.”

GettyRobert Suarez #75 of the Atlanta Braves pitches in the ninth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park on April 24, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Before getting hurt, Suarez had gone 4-0 with a 4.56 ERA in 31 games.

He is in the middle of his first season with the Braves.

GettyRobert Suarez #75 of the Atlanta Braves acknowledges the crowd after being recognized by the San Diego Padres on the video board before the start of the third inning at Petco Park on June 22, 2026 in San Diego, California.

Before Atlanta, Suarez had spent the first four years of his career with the San Diego Padres.

Over 237 career games, the 35-year-old has gone 26-13 with a 2.60 ERA.

He had signed with the Braves over the offseason.

Mark Bowman of MLB.com wrote (on December 11, 2025): “Can confirm the Braves have signed Robert Suarez to a three-year, $45 million deal. Suarez and Iglesias give the Braves a strong setup man/closer duo. @JeffPassan had it first”

The Braves have struggled as of late, so whenever they get Suarez back that would be a huge addition to their roster.

Braves Right Now

 

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Atlanta Braves Quietly Announced Injury Update On Former All-Star

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