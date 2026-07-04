Atlanta Braves Quietly Announced Intriguing Roster Move During Mets Series

On Friday night, the Atlanta Braves opened up a series with the New York Mets at Truist Park in Georgia.

They won by a score of 5-3.

Matt Olson led the way with two home runs.

Braves Quietly Announced Intriguing Roster Move

Ahead of their series with the Mets, the Braves announced an intriguing roster move within their organization.

Lindsay Crosby of Braves Today wrote: “BREAKING: Atlanta Braves relief prospect Blake Burkhalter is being promoted to Triple-A Gwinnett He’ll be available tonight out of the bullpen for the Stripers Has been working his way back from a back issue that sidelined him during spring”

Burkhalter was picked in the 2nd round of the 2022 MLB Draft.

Social Media Reacts To Burkhalter News

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

@bwstanley26: “He’s been very good in Columbus. I’d like to see him in Atlanta sooner than later. Since Suarez went down this pen could use some reinforcement.”

@bwstanley26: “He was 91-94 a lot as a starter last year it’ll be good to see where his velo is at now that he’s in AAA. Hopefully it’s back 96ish”

@StripersReport: “Burkhalter back in Gwinnett. Huge news.”

@LethalPlatypus1: “Blake currently has a 0.79 era and 1.05 whip while striking out 17 to 2 walks in 11 innings. Someone to watch out for that could get a chance in our pen this year.”

@3ABaseballPrism: “Blake Burkhalter is back in Triple-A after a back issue stalled his spring, and Atlanta is watching closely. In Double-A, he posted a 0.79 ERA with 17 Ks in 11.1 innings. If that bat-missing stuff holds, he could become the Braves’ second-half relief option.”

Lindsay Crosby added: “This transaction is now official, along with the corresponding move of Daysbel Hernandez going on the 7-day IL”

Braves Right Now

The Braves are the first-place team in the National League East with a 51-35 record in 86 games.

They have gone 3-7 over their last ten games (and are 26-16 in 42 games at Truist Park).