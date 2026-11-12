Atlanta Braves World Series Champion Quietly Joins News Team

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 9: Orlando Arcia #11 of the Atlanta Braves fields a ball during the fourth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Truist Park on September 9, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)
The Atlanta Braves won their most recent World Series title during the 2021 season.
Most recently, they are coming off a season where they lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 of the NLDS.
Braves World Series Champ Joins News Team
This month, a member of the Braves’ World Series title team became a free agent.
MLB.com wrote (on November 2): “SS Orlando Arcia elected free agency.”
News then came out that Arcia is joining a new team.
MLB.com wrote (on November 10): “Caribes de Anzoategui signed free agent SS Orlando Arcia.”
Looking At Arcia’s Time In Atlanta
Arcia had spent part of five seasons with the Braves.
He made the All-Star Game in 2023 (and helped them win the World Series title in 2021).
MLB.com wrote (on April 6, 2021): “Atlanta Braves traded P Patrick Weigel and P Chad Sobotka to Milwaukee Brewers for SS Orlando Arcia.”
Arcia was designated for assignment in 2025.
Looking At His Other Stops
Arcia had spent the first 5.5 seasons of his career with the Milwaukee Brewers.
After the Braves, he had stops with the Colorado Rockies and Minnesota Twins.
His most recent MLB action came in 2026 with the Twins.
Looking At The Braves Right Now
The Braves finished the regular season with 94 wins (and won the National League East).
Before losing to the Dodgers in the NLDS, they had defeated the Philadelphia Phillies in the Wild Card Series.
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
The Atlanta Braves won their most recent World Series title during the 2021 season.Most recently, they are coming off a season where they lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 of the NLDS.Braves World Series Champ Joins News TeamThis month, a member of the Braves’ World Series title team became a free agent.He […]
Atlanta Braves World Series Champion Quietly Joins News Team