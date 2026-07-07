Braves Bring Back Veteran Strikeout Artist Before Pirates Series

The Atlanta Braves recalled pitcher James Karinchak as part of a series of moves ahead of Tuesday’s series opener against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Karinchak has performed well in his first season with Atlanta, recording a 2.08 ERA and a 0.92 WHIP across eight appearances. In 8.2 innings, he’s struck out seven and walked four.

Signed to a minor-league contract this past offseason, Karinchak has split his time between Triple-A Gwinnett and the majors.

In 182 career appearances, Karinchak owns a 3.05 ERA with 15 saves and 260 strikeouts in 174.2 innings.

Karinchak Was a Strikeout Artist With Cleveland

Karinchak’s most recent outing with Atlanta came July 2 against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he allowed one run in one inning in an 11-5 loss. After shuttling back to the minors, the 30-year-old returns with pitcher Tyler Kinley headed to the paternity list.

Karinchak has been used mainly in low-leverage situations with Atlanta, though he’s proven to be far more valuable over the course of his career. In five seasons with Cleveland (2019-23), the right-hander appeared in 174 games and compiled a 3.10 ERA with 15 saves. He recorded a staggering 260 strikeouts over 174.1 innings, establishing himself as an important cog in the back of Cleveland’s bullpen.

He made a career-high 60 appearances in 2021, going 7-4 with a 4.07 ERA and 78 punchouts in 55.1 innings. He also notched 11 saves.

Karinchak Did Not Pitch for 2 Seasons

Karinchak’s Atlanta debut marked the first time in more than two years since he’d last pitched in the majors. His 2024 workload consisted of just 6.2 innings due to shoulder problems, and he was outrighted off the Guardians’ 40-man roster following the season.

He subsequently landed with the Chicago White Sox on a minor-league deal. In 24 appearances with Triple-A Charlotte, he went 3-1 with a 2.45 ERA and 34 strikeouts across 29.1 innings. He was released by the White Sox in June 2025.

He now returns to the Braves along with left-hander Connor Thomas, who last pitched for the Milwaukee Brewers in 2025. The 28-year-old was walloped for 12 runs over 5.1 innings, equaling a 20.25 ERA.