Atlanta Braves Announce Austin Riley Change Before Padres Series Finale

On Wednesday night, the Atlanta Braves will finish their series with the San Diego Padres in California.

They have lost each of the first two games, so they will look to avoid getting swept.

Most recently, the Braves lost by a score of 7-6 (on Tuesday).

Austin Riley (who batted 7th) finished with one walk and two strikeouts.

Atlanta Braves Announce Austin Riley Change

For Wednesday’s game, the Braves have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Braves 6/24 M. Dubón LF M. Harris II CF O. Albies 2B M. Olson 1B A. Riley 3B E. White RF J. Bart C J. Mateo DH H. Kim SS M. Pérez SP”

Riley has been moved up to the 5th spot in the order on Wednesday.

The two-time MLB All-Star comes into the night batting .216 with 61 hits, eight home runs, 36 RBIs, 31 runs and four stolen bases in 78 games this year.

He is in his eighth season (all with the Braves).

Social Media Reacts To Lineup

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup:

Mark Bowman: “Baldwin isn’t starting today. He’s 1-for-29 with 18 strikeouts since homering in his first plate appearance back from the IL. He has more 3+K games (4) in his past seven games than he did in the 172 career games he played before going on the IL.”

@Kristal4UA: “I need Riles 9th until he’s consistent. Idc idc idc”

@BarofsoapGDP: “Braves need to get their ace Martín Pérez some run support today”

@GregMBraves: “Kim is in the lineup? Automatic loss. Also, why does BravesVision keep promoting Kim in that all star game commercial?”

Braves Right Now

The Braves come into the night as the top team in the National League East with a 48-30 record in 78 games.

They have gone just 3-7 over their last ten games (and are 24-16 in 40 games on the road).

On Friday, the Braves will visit the San Francisco Giants.