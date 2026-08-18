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Atlanta Braves Announce Austin Riley Change During Twins Series

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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 12: Austin Riley #27 of the Atlanta Braves rounds third base after hitting a home run during the seventh inning against the New York Mets at Truist Park on August 12, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

The Atlanta Braves fell 4-2 to the Minnesota Twins on Monday night in their series opener.

For Tuesday’s matchup, the Braves will have right-hander Tyler Mahle on the mound against Minnesota righty Zebby Matthews, and Atlanta manager Walt Weiss has made some notable changes to his lineup.

Braves Announce Austin Riley Change

Weiss operates with a day-to-day lineup and likes to make slight tweaks, especially near the top of the order with Drake Baldwin and Ronald Acuna Jr.

He’s doing the same at the bottom of the lineup after batting Austin Riley, who’s having a down year, eighth on Monday.

For Game 2, Weiss is moving Riley up one spot to the No. 7 hole. Riley will start at third base and bat ahead of Mauricio Dubon and Sean Murphy.

Here’s the full Braves lineup:

Riley’s 2026 Season

Riley is in his eighth season with the Braves and is on pace to set career lows across the board in nearly every major hitting category.

He’s currently batting just .226 with a .372 slugging percentage and a .669 OPS.

Across 124 games and 446 at-bats this season, Riley has recorded 53 runs, 100 hits, 15 home runs, 58 RBIs and seven stolen bases.

Looking at the Braves

Atlanta is 74-51 on the season, putting them just half a game behind the Los Angeles Dodgers for the second-best record in the National League, behind only the Milwaukee Brewers.

They also hold a significant 6.5-game lead over the Philadelphia Phillies in the NL East. Unless Atlanta suffers a late-season collapse and squanders that cushion, the Braves should at least be in position to secure a top-three seed in the NL postseason.


Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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Atlanta Braves Announce Austin Riley Change During Twins Series

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