Atlanta Braves Announce Drake Baldwin Change Before Mets Series

The Atlanta Braves dropped two out of three in the Bronx over the weekend against the New York Yankees.

However, they’ll return home Monday night to begin a series against division rival New York Mets.

Ahead of the matchup, Braves manager Walt Weiss made a few lineup changes as they prepare to face Mets young right-hander Christian Scott.

Braves Announce Drake Baldwin Change

Drake Baldwin has become one of the Braves’ best players throughout his first two seasons in the league. While he’s been the primary catcher this season, Weiss has been active when it comes to giving him days off from behind the plate.

Monday night will be one of those days after Baldwin caught both Saturday and Sunday. He’s set to bat leadoff in the series opener against the Mets and will serve as the team’s designated hitter.

Instead, Weiss will start Sean Murphy at catcher. Murphy recently returned from the IL and will bat ninth in the lineup.

Here’s the full Braves starting nine:

Braves 8/10 D. Baldwin DH

R. Acuña Jr. RF

M. Olson 1B

M. Harris II CF

O. Albies 2B

M. Dubón LF

A. Riley 3B

J. Jarvis SS

S. Murphy C B. Elder SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) August 10, 2026

Baldwin’s 2026 Season

After bursting onto the scene last year as a rookie, appearing in 124 games with 19 home runs and 80 RBIs, Baldwin earned his first All-Star selection in his second season and is once again exceeding expectations.

He’s currently batting .270 with 100 hits, 20 home runs and 59 RBIs across 95 games, while slugging .450 and maintaining an OPS of .807.