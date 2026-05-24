Atlanta Braves Announce Ha-Seong Kim Decision Before Nationals Game

On Sunday afternoon, the Atlanta Braves will play the Washington Nationals at Truist Park in Georgia.

The series is tied up at 1-1.

Most recently, the Braves lost Saturday’s game by a score of 2-0.

Ha-Seong Kim did not play.

Atlanta Braves Announce Ha-Seong Kim Decision

For Sunday’s game, the Braves have announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB wrote: “Braves 5/24 R. Acuña Jr. DH M. Dubón LF M. Olson 1B O. Albies 2B A. Riley 3B M. Harris II CF E. White RF H. Kim SS S. León C M. Pérez SP”

Kim is back in the lineup (and batting eighth).

The 30-year-old is currently batting .129 with four hits, two RBI’s, four runs and one stolen base in his first nine games.

Kim’s MLB Career

Kim spent the first four seasons of his career with the San Diego Padres.

During the 2023 season, he batted .260 with 140 hits, 17 home runs, 60 RBI’s, 84 runs and 38 stolen bases in 152 games.

Kim also had a quick stint with the Tampa Bay Rays (24 games) before joining the Braves.

Over 597 career games, he is batting .240 with 462 hits, 52 home runs, 219 RBI’s, 252 runs and 85 stolen bases.

Braves Right Now

The Braves have an excellent start to the year after missing the 2025 MLB playoffs.

They are the best team in baseball (and at the top of the National League East) with a 36-17 record in 53 games.

Following the Nationals, the Braves will head to Fenway Park for a series with the Boston Red Sox that starts on Tuesday.

Nats Right Now

The Nationals are the third-place team in the National League East with a 26-27 record in 53 games.

Following the Braves, they will visit the Cleveland Guardians on Monday.