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Atlanta Braves Announce Ha-Seong Kim Decision Before Nationals Game

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MIAMI, FLORIDA - MAY 21: Ha-Seong Kim #7 of the Atlanta Braves high fives teammates after being driven in during the fifth inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on May 21, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

On Sunday afternoon, the Atlanta Braves will play the Washington Nationals at Truist Park in Georgia.

The series is tied up at 1-1.

Most recently, the Braves lost Saturday’s game by a score of 2-0.

Ha-Seong Kim did not play.

Atlanta Braves Announce Ha-Seong Kim Decision

GettyHa-Seong Kim #7 of the Atlanta Braves runs around third base on a RBI double by Mike Yastrzemski #18 in the eighth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Truist Park on May 13, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

For Sunday’s game, the Braves have announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB wrote: “Braves 5/24 R. Acuña Jr. DH M. Dubón LF M. Olson 1B O. Albies 2B A. Riley 3B M. Harris II CF E. White RF H. Kim SS S. León C M. Pérez SP”

Kim is back in the lineup (and batting eighth).

The 30-year-old is currently batting .129 with four hits, two RBI’s, four runs and one stolen base in his first nine games.

Kim’s MLB Career

GettyHa-Seong Kim #7 of the Atlanta Braves high fives teammates after being driven in during the fifth inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on May 21, 2026 in Miami, Florida.

Kim spent the first four seasons of his career with the San Diego Padres.

During the 2023 season, he batted .260 with 140 hits, 17 home runs, 60 RBI’s, 84 runs and 38 stolen bases in 152 games.

GettyHa-Seong Kim #7 of the Atlanta Braves reacts after making a play in the third inning against the Boston Red Sox at Truist Park on May 15, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Kim also had a quick stint with the Tampa Bay Rays (24 games) before joining the Braves.

Over 597 career games, he is batting .240 with 462 hits, 52 home runs, 219 RBI’s, 252 runs and 85 stolen bases.

Braves Right Now

GettyManager Walt Weiss #22 of the Atlanta Braves watches the action against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the second inning at Chase Field on April 04, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Braves have an excellent start to the year after missing the 2025 MLB playoffs.

They are the best team in baseball (and at the top of the National League East) with a 36-17 record in 53 games.

Following the Nationals, the Braves will head to Fenway Park for a series with the Boston Red Sox that starts on Tuesday.

Nats Right Now

GettyDylan Crews #3 celebrates with Blake Butera #10 and Michael Johns #9 of the Washington Nationals after a home run against the Washington Nationals in the fourth inning at Truist Park on May 23, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Nationals are the third-place team in the National League East with a 26-27 record in 53 games.

Following the Braves, they will visit the Cleveland Guardians on Monday.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Atlanta Braves Announce Ha-Seong Kim Decision Before Nationals Game

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