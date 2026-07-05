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Atlanta Braves Announce Mauricio Dubón Decision Before Mets Game

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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JUNE 30: Mauricio Dubon #14 of the Atlanta Braves reacts after scoring during the eighth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Truist Park on June 30, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the Atlanta Braves will play the third game of their series with the New York Mets at Truist Park in Georgia.

The Braves most recently won Saturday’s game by a score of 14-3.

Mauricio Dubón (who led off) finished with one home run, one walk, two RBIs and two runs.

Atlanta Braves Announce Mauricio Dubón Decision

GettyMauricio Dubon #14 of the Atlanta Braves catches a fly ball against the New York Mets in the second inning at Truist Park on July 3, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

For Sunday’s game, the Braves have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Braves 7/5 D. Baldwin C O. Albies 2B M. Olson 1B M. Harris II CF M. Dubón LF D. Smith DH A. Riley 3B M. Yastrzemski RF J. Jarvis SS M. Pérez SP”

Dubón has been moved down to the 5th spot in the order on Sunday.

He comes into the day batting .267 with 82 hits, nine home runs, 47 RBIs, 40 runs and two stolen bases in 83 games.

The 2022 World Series Champion is in the middle of his first season with the Braves.

He has also spent time with the Houston Astros, San Francisco Giants and Milwaukee Brewers over eight MLB seasons.

Social Media On Dubón

GettyMatt Olson #28 celebrates with Mauricio Dubon #14 of the Atlanta Braves after a home run against the New York Mets in the eighth inning at Truist Park on July 3, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. 

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Atlanta Braves Announce Mauricio Dubón Decision Before Mets Game

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