Atlanta Braves Announce Mauricio Dubón Decision Before Mets Game

On Sunday, the Atlanta Braves will play the third game of their series with the New York Mets at Truist Park in Georgia.

The Braves most recently won Saturday’s game by a score of 14-3.

Mauricio Dubón (who led off) finished with one home run, one walk, two RBIs and two runs.

Atlanta Braves Announce Mauricio Dubón Decision

For Sunday’s game, the Braves have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Braves 7/5 D. Baldwin C O. Albies 2B M. Olson 1B M. Harris II CF M. Dubón LF D. Smith DH A. Riley 3B M. Yastrzemski RF J. Jarvis SS M. Pérez SP”

Dubón has been moved down to the 5th spot in the order on Sunday.

He comes into the day batting .267 with 82 hits, nine home runs, 47 RBIs, 40 runs and two stolen bases in 83 games.

The 2022 World Series Champion is in the middle of his first season with the Braves.

He has also spent time with the Houston Astros, San Francisco Giants and Milwaukee Brewers over eight MLB seasons.

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