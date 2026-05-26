Atlanta Braves Announce Michael Harris Change Before Red Sox Game

On Tuesday night, the Atlanta Braves will open up a series with the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.

The Braves are coming off a 2-1 loss to the Washington Nationals (at home).

Michael Harris (who batted 6th) finished the game with no hits in three at-bats.

Atlanta Braves Announce Michael Harris Change

For Tuesday’s game, the Braves have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Braves 5/26 R. Acuña Jr. RF M. Dubón LF M. Olson 1B O. Albies 2B A. Riley 3B E. White DH M. Harris II CF H. Kim SS S. León C S. Strider SP”

Harris has been moved down to the 7th spot in the lineup.

The 25-year-old is currently batting .289 with 52 hits, 11 home runs, 29 RBI’s, 23 runs and three stolen bases in 51 games.

He is in his fifth season (all with the Braves).

Social Media Reacts To Tuesday’s Lineup

Here’s what people were saying on social media:

@ExpectedChop: “Last 14 Days OPS Acuña – .561 Dubón – .572 Olson – .422 Albies – .421 Riley – .782 White – .536 (8 PAs) Harris II – .721 Kim – .348 León – .222 The Braves are facing LHP Ranger Suarez, who has a 2.97 FIP this season”

@scottcoleman55: “It’s probably a mix of luck and opponent strategy, but it’s very clear teams are going to try and lefty the Braves to death when they can”

@BeaneaterB: “You know, when I see Eli White at DH I can’t help but think that Mateo could probably do a better job.”

@TrillWilsosa: “DHing Eli White is a choice”

@ChoppinBravos: “It is weird to not shake the lineup around or give Mateo a start who has been better than Eli Also if you are determined to make Eli vs LHP a thing then make it worth the Wild and get someone like- Ronnie, Riley, Harris or Ozzie off their feet and let them DH There is no world Eli should be DH just play Dom man.”

Braves Ahead Of Red Sox

The Braves come into their series with the Red Sox as the top team in the National League East with a 36-18 record in 54 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and 19-8 in 27 games on the road).

Following three games in Boston, the Braves will visit the Cincinnati Reds on Friday.