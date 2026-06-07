Atlanta Braves Announce Michael Harris Decision Before Pirates Series Finale

On Sunday afternoon, the Atlanta Braves will finish their series with the Pittsburgh Pirates (at home).

The Braves are coming off a 6-3 win on Saturday.

They have won each of the first two games, so they will look to go for the sweep.

Atlanta Braves Announce Michael Harris Decision

Michael Harris did not play in Saturday’s game.

For Sunday’s game, the Braves have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Braves 6/7 R. Acuña Jr. RF M. Dubón CF M. Olson 1B O. Albies 2B D. Smith DH A. Riley 3B M. Yastrzemski LF J. Mateo SS S. León C B. Elder SP”

Harris remains out of the lineup for the second straight game.

The 2022 Rookie of The Year is currently batting .303 with 67 hits, 13 home runs, 37 RBI’s, 30 runs and three stolen bases in 61 games this season.

He is in his fifth MLB season (all with the Braves).

Social Media Reacts To Harris News

Here’s what people were saying about Harris being out of the lineup:

Mark Bowman: “Michael Harris is out of the lineup again today. Mateo is at short”

@InterstellarSyn: “So day 2 of Michael Harris II injury shouldn’t be “serious””

@iamthedane2: “This is just out of caution right? Right???!”

@Andy___Ferguson: “No sense in rushing him back. They have the pieces to adjust and the lead to not rush anything.”

@407Volfan4life: “Good. Good idea to give him another days rest. That and an off day tomorrow hopefully will do the trick.”

Braves Right Now

The Braves come into the day as the top team in the National League East with a 44-21 record in 65 games.

They have won seven out of their last ten games (and are 21-11 in 32 games at home).

Following the Pirates, the Braves will get the day off on Monday.

They will then start a series with the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday at Rate Field.