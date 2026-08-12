Atlanta Braves Announce Ozzie Albies Decision During Mets Series

The Atlanta Braves beat the New York Mets on Tuesday night to even the series at one game apiece heading into Wednesday night’s finale.

Ahead of the matchup, Braves manager Walt Weiss made a few interesting changes to the lineup.

Braves Announce Ozzie Albies Decision

While Weiss made his usual switch with Ronald Acuna Jr. and Drake Baldwin in the top two spots, Atlantawill move infielder Ozzie Albies into the cleanup spot, while Michael Harris II will drop into the five hole.

Here’s the Braves’ full lineup:

Braves 8/12 R. Acuña Jr. RF

D. Baldwin DH

M. Olson 1B

O. Albies 2B

M. Harris II CF

M. Dubón SS

L. Thomas LF

A. Riley 3B

S. Murphy C T. Mahle SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) August 12, 2026

Albies’ 2026 Season

Albies has spent all 10 of his MLB seasons with the Braves, and he earned his fourth All-Star selection this year.

Across 461 at-bats, he’s batting .258 with 72 runs, 119 hits, 20 home runs and 64 RBIs, while slugging .436 and maintaining a .751 OPS.

According to Braves reporter Grant McAuley of 92.9 The Game, Albies hit his 20th homer of the season against the Mets on Tuesday night. He now has five 20-homer seasons in his career, while all other Atlanta second basemen have six such seasons combined across the 155-year franchise history.

Ozzie Albies now has five 20-homer seasons in his career. All other #Braves second basemen have six such seasons in the 155-year franchise history. pic.twitter.com/7t8qEjwroh — Grant McAuley (@grantmcauley) August 12, 2026

Braves Right Now

Atlanta enters Wednesday night’s matchup with a 72-48 overall record and holds an 8.5-game lead over the second place team in the NL East, which is the Philadelphia Phillies.

They’re currently tied with the Los Angeles Dodgers for the second-best record in the National League. The top two seeds receive first-round byes, while the third seed plays in a Wild Card series.