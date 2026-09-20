Atlanta Braves Announce Robert Suarez Update During Astros Series

The Atlanta Braves have won each of their first two games against the Houston Astros so far this weekend, with the series finale set for Sunday.

Ahead of the matchup, which will feature left-handed pitcher Martín Pérez for Atlanta and righty Hunter Brown for the Astros, the Braves made a notable roster move Sunday morning involving injured reliever Robert Suarez.

Braves Announce Suarez Update

While reports surfaced late this week that Suárez had a chance to pitch in a rehab assignment on Sunday, the roster move became official via the MiLB.com transactions page.

Suarez has been sent on a rehab assignment to the Gwinnett Stripers, the Braves’ Triple-A affiliate.

“RHP Robert Suarez today begins a rehabilitation assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett,” the Braves announced on social media.

RHP Robert Suarez today begins a rehabilitation assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett. — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) September 20, 2026

The Braves expect Suarez to serve as their lead setup man, but right elbow and forearm inflammation has kept him off the mound since June 19.

Atlanta moved him to the 60-day IL on Sept. 1 for roster construction, but he has continued to make steady progress. His return would give the Braves a massive reinforcement as they look to make a World Series run.

Suarez’s 2026 Season

When the right-hander has taken the mound this season, he’s been dominant.

Across 31 appearances, Suarez has recorded a 4-0 record and posted a 0.56 ERA in 32.0 innings while recording 26 strikeouts and an 0.844 WHIP.

He’s in his first year with Atlanta after back-to-back All-Star seasons with the San Diego Padres, where he spent the first four years of his MLB career.