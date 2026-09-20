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Atlanta Braves Announce Robert Suarez Update During Astros Series

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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 26: Robert Suarez #75 (left) and Drake Baldwin #30 of the Atlanta Braves celebrate after winning a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park on April 26, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Edward M. Pio Roda/Getty Images)

The Atlanta Braves have won each of their first two games against the Houston Astros so far this weekend, with the series finale set for Sunday.

Ahead of the matchup, which will feature left-handed pitcher Martín Pérez for Atlanta and righty Hunter Brown for the Astros, the Braves made a notable roster move Sunday morning involving injured reliever Robert Suarez.

Braves Announce Suarez Update

While reports surfaced late this week that Suárez had a chance to pitch in a rehab assignment on Sunday, the roster move became official via the MiLB.com transactions page.

Suarez has been sent on a rehab assignment to the Gwinnett Stripers, the Braves’ Triple-A affiliate.

“RHP Robert Suarez today begins a rehabilitation assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett,” the Braves announced on social media.

The Braves expect Suarez to serve as their lead setup man, but right elbow and forearm inflammation has kept him off the mound since June 19.

Atlanta moved him to the 60-day IL on Sept. 1 for roster construction, but he has continued to make steady progress. His return would give the Braves a massive reinforcement as they look to make a World Series run.

Suarez’s 2026 Season

When the right-hander has taken the mound this season, he’s been dominant.

Across 31 appearances, Suarez has recorded a 4-0 record and posted a 0.56 ERA in 32.0 innings while recording 26 strikeouts and an 0.844 WHIP.

He’s in his first year with Atlanta after back-to-back All-Star seasons with the San Diego Padres, where he spent the first four years of his MLB career.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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Atlanta Braves Announce Robert Suarez Update During Astros Series

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