Atlanta Braves Announce Ronald Acuna Jr. Change During Phillies Series

It’s been all Atlanta Braves this weekend in their massive series against the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Braves won 6-5 on Friday night and then defeated Philadelphia 12-2 on Saturday to extend their NL East division lead over the Phillies to six games.

On Sunday, the two teams will meet for the final time in the regular season, and ahead of the action, Braves manager Walt Weiss made a few notable changes to his starting lineup.

Braves Announce Ronald Acuna Jr. Change

One of the changes involved superstar outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr., who has started each of the first two games in right field.

In a fairly normal decision for Weiss, he’ll give Acuna Jr. the day off defensively and instead slot him in as the team’s designated hitter.

Here’s the full Braves lineup:

Via Underdog MLB: “Braves 9/13 M. Harris II CF R. Acuña Jr. DH M. Olson 1B D. Baldwin C M. Dubón LF O. Albies 2B A. Riley 3B M. Yastrzemski RF H. Kim SS G. Holmes SP.”

Braves 9/13 M. Harris II CF

R. Acuña Jr. DH

M. Olson 1B

D. Baldwin C

M. Dubón LF

O. Albies 2B

A. Riley 3B

M. Yastrzemski RF

H. Kim SS G. Holmes SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) September 13, 2026

Looking at Acuna Jr.’s 2026 Season With Braves

Acuna Jr. has appeared in 96 games this season after spending some time on the IL with an injury, and across 364 at-bats, he’s recorded 55 runs, 93 hits, 17 home runs, and 47 RBIs, while slugging .448 with a .797 OPS.

Braves Right Now

Entering Sunday, the Braves hold an 88-61 overall record. They’re on the cusp of clinching a postseason bid as well as the division, which would earn them at worst a top-three seed.

If they can work their way into one of the top two seeds in the National League, they’d be in line for a first-round bye.

They trail the Los Angeles Dodgers by 2.5 games for second and the Milwaukee Brewers by five games for first.