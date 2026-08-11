Atlanta Braves Sign Intriguing 25-Year-Old During Mets Series

On Tuesday, the Atlanta Braves will continue their series with the New York Mets (at Truist Park).

They are coming off an 8-5 loss on Monday night.

ATL Braves Announce Signing Of 25-Year-Old

Last week, the Blue Jays released Cade Doughty from their organization.

MLB.com wrote (on August 4): “New Hampshire Fisher Cats released 2B Cade Doughty.”

It’s now been announced that Doughty has signed a deal with the Braves.

Rome Emperors wrote: “The Atlanta #Braves today promoted C Archer Brookman from High-A Rome to Double-A Columbus. Additionally, INF Cade Doughty was signed to an MiLB contract and assigned to Rome, and LHP Riley Frey was placed on the Full-Season Injured List.”

Social Media Reacts To Signing

Here’s what people were saying about the signing:

@MattPowers31: “Cade Doughty was a 2nd round pick in 2022 out of LSU with all five tools as average to above and versatility. Things haven’t quite worked out so far as a pro with a bit more strikeouts than expected, but he did have a promising small sample showing in the AFL last fall. Well worth a free shot on a guy with some talent”

@StatsFarm: “Cade Doughty was a 2022 2nd round selection by TOR out of LSU, signed for $833k. He’s spent a lot of time on the IL, but has hit .239 with 33 HRs over 1100+ABs”

@WTDBraves2021WS: “The Braves have signed Cade Doughty , he was just released by the Bluejays , went to college at LSU and was a 2C pick (78) in 2022 .249/.316./.706 OPS in his career Was hitting .250/.317/.683 OPS in 37 AA games , he’s been assigned to Rome .”

Braves Right Now

The Braves are at the top of the National League East with a 71-48 record in 119 games.

They have won seven out of their last ten games (and are 39-21 in 58 games at home).