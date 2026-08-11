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Atlanta Braves Sign Intriguing 25-Year-Old During Mets Series

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 29: Walt Weiss #22 of the Atlanta Braves walks off the field during the sixth inning against the New York Mets in game one of a doubleheader at Citi Field on July 29, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, the Atlanta Braves will continue their series with the New York Mets (at Truist Park).

They are coming off an 8-5 loss on Monday night.

ATL Braves Announce Signing Of 25-Year-Old

GettyCade Doughty #4 of the LSU Tigers points to the dugout as he runs toward third base on his home run against the Oklahoma Sooners during the Shriners Children’s College Classic at Minute Maid Park on March 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Last week, the Blue Jays released Cade Doughty from their organization.

MLB.com wrote (on August 4): “New Hampshire Fisher Cats released 2B Cade Doughty.”

It’s now been announced that Doughty has signed a deal with the Braves.

Rome Emperors wrote: “The Atlanta #Braves today promoted C Archer Brookman from High-A Rome to Double-A Columbus. Additionally, INF Cade Doughty was signed to an MiLB contract and assigned to Rome, and LHP Riley Frey was placed on the Full-Season Injured List.”

Social Media Reacts To Signing

GettyCade Doughty #4 of the LSU Tigers reacts from second base after hitting an rbi double in the tenth inning against the Oklahoma Sooners during the Shriners Children’s College Classic at Minute Maid Park on March 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Here’s what people were saying about the signing:

@MattPowers31: “Cade Doughty was a 2nd round pick in 2022 out of LSU with all five tools as average to above and versatility. Things haven’t quite worked out so far as a pro with a bit more strikeouts than expected, but he did have a promising small sample showing in the AFL last fall. Well worth a free shot on a guy with some talent”

@StatsFarm: “Cade Doughty was a 2022 2nd round selection by TOR out of LSU, signed for $833k. He’s spent a lot of time on the IL, but has hit .239 with 33 HRs over 1100+ABs”

@WTDBraves2021WS: “The Braves have signed Cade Doughty , he was just released by the Bluejays , went to college at LSU and was a 2C pick (78) in 2022 .249/.316./.706 OPS in his career Was hitting .250/.317/.683 OPS in 37 AA games , he’s been assigned to Rome .”

Braves Right Now

GettyManager Walt Weiss #22 of the Atlanta Braves looks on behind a BravesVision camera during the second inning against the Washington Nationals at Truist Park on August 02, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Braves are at the top of the National League East with a 71-48 record in 119 games.

They have won seven out of their last ten games (and are 39-21 in 58 games at home).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Atlanta Braves Sign Intriguing 25-Year-Old During Mets Series

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