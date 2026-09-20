Atlanta Braves Announce Sudden Austin Riley Decision During Astros Series

The Atlanta Braves secured victories in each of their first two games against the Houston Astros this weekend.

Now, on Sunday, they can go for the sweep while also clinching the NL East with a victory.

Ahead of Sunday’s matchup, Braves manager Walt Weiss made some sudden changes to his starting lineup, including one involving veteran infielder Austin Riley.

Braves Announce Riley Decision

Riley has been an everyday player throughout the season, and he’s started nearly every game for Atlanta in September so far.

However, Weiss has decided to keep him out of the starting lineup for Sunday’s matchup and instead put Mauricio Dubon at third base.

Here’s the full Braves lineup:

Via Underdog MLB: “Braves 9/20 D. Baldwin C R. Acuña Jr. DH M. Olson 1B M. Harris II CF M. Dubón 3B O. Albies 2B M. Yastrzemski LF B. Hicklen RF H. Kim SS M. Pérez SP.”

Braves 9/20 D. Baldwin C

R. Acuña Jr. DH

M. Olson 1B

M. Harris II CF

M. Dubón 3B

O. Albies 2B

M. Yastrzemski LF

B. Hicklen RF

H. Kim SS M. Pérez SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) September 20, 2026

Looking at Riley’s 2026 Season

Riley is 6-for-32 over his last nine games and hasn’t matched his usual production at the plate this season.

He’s appeared in 153 games and is on pace to set career lows in batting average (.220), slugging percentage (.360), and OPS (.652).

Despite those numbers, Riley has still produced at the plate, recording 62 runs, 120 hits, 17 home runs, and 69 RBIs across 545 at-bats.

Braves Right Now

Atlanta enters Sunday with a 91-64 overall record and has gone 6-4 in its last 10 games.

They hold the No. 3 seed in the National League, trailing the Los Angeles Dodgers and Milwaukee Brewers.

If the standings hold, they’d be in line to host a best-of-three Wild Card series during the first week after the regular season ends, and as of right now, it would be against the Philadelphia Phillies.