Atlanta Braves’ 29-Year-Old Player Makes Sudden Decision About Future

The Atlanta Braves are currently taking on the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS, with the series knotted at one apiece, headed back to Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia.

While the Braves are focused on winning the World Series, a trade deadline acquisition of theirs made a sudden decision about his future with the organization.

More MLB on Heavy: Ex-Atlanta Braves Player Still a Free Agent 457 Days After Release

Braves’ Pitcher Bailey Falter Elects Free Agency

On Tuesday, October 6, the news broke that Bailey Falter has elected minor-league free agency.

MLBTR.com’s Charlie Wright wrote (about Falter’s decision):

“The veteran left-hander came to Atlanta at the trade deadline along with outfielder Lane Thomas. Falter tossed two scoreless outings with the Braves. It was a nice bounceback showing after he was crushed for 15 earned runs over 9 2/3 innings in Kansas City. Falter has shuffled between multiple organizations over the past few seasons. He’s been a useful swingman, outside of his stint with the Royals. Falter is the most likely candidate of this group to find an MLB gig in 2027.”

Bailey Falter was left off the Braves’ postseason roster after being DFA’d in mid-September.

He cleared waivers, was outrighted to the minors, and has now decided he will test his luck in free agency rather than sticking with the Atlanta Braves (for now). Falter could always return to the organization on a minors pact.

More MLB on Heavy: Atlanta Braves Fleeced Red Sox in Major Offseason Trade

Bailey Falter’s MLB Career at a Glance

Falter, 29, has played in parts of six MLB seasons with the Braves, Kansas City Royals, Philadelphia Phillies, and Pittsburgh Pirates.

Across 479 total IP, he carries a career ERA of 4.73 with 354 strikeouts. His strikeout rate is very low, which is why some teams may be hesitant to ink him to a contract, but he’s shown flashes of success and production in the past.

His lifetime pitching record is 25-32 with a pWAR of 2.3. Falter’s career FIP is 4.73 (the exact same mark as his ERA), which signals he isn’t lucky or unlucky, and his ERA is exactly his own doing while on the mound.

It will be interesting to see if another MLB club inks him to a minors deal ahead of the 2027 season.

More MLB on Heavy: Los Angeles Dodgers Receive Major Yoshinobu Yamamoto News Before Pivotal Braves Game