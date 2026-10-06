Hi, Subscriber

Atlanta Braves’ 29-Year-Old Player Makes Sudden Decision About Future

  • 641 Views
  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Kansas City Royals v Boston Red Sox
Getty
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - AUGUST 04: Bailey Falter #36 of the Kansas City Royals pitches against the Boston Red Sox during the first inning at Fenway Park on August 04, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Brian Fluharty/Getty Images)

The Atlanta Braves are currently taking on the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS, with the series knotted at one apiece, headed back to Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia.

While the Braves are focused on winning the World Series, a trade deadline acquisition of theirs made a sudden decision about his future with the organization.

More MLB on Heavy: Ex-Atlanta Braves Player Still a Free Agent 457 Days After Release

Braves’ Pitcher Bailey Falter Elects Free Agency

San Francisco Giants v Kansas City Royals
GettySURPRISE, ARIZONA – MARCH 11: Starting pitcher Bailey Falter #36 of the Kansas City Royals pitches against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning of the spring training game at Surprise Stadium on March 11, 2026 in Surprise, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, October 6, the news broke that Bailey Falter has elected minor-league free agency.

MLBTR.com’s Charlie Wright wrote (about Falter’s decision): 

“The veteran left-hander came to Atlanta at the trade deadline along with outfielder Lane Thomas. Falter tossed two scoreless outings with the Braves. It was a nice bounceback showing after he was crushed for 15 earned runs over 9 2/3 innings in Kansas City. Falter has shuffled between multiple organizations over the past few seasons. He’s been a useful swingman, outside of his stint with the Royals. Falter is the most likely candidate of this group to find an MLB gig in 2027.”

Bailey Falter was left off the Braves’ postseason roster after being DFA’d in mid-September.

He cleared waivers, was outrighted to the minors, and has now decided he will test his luck in free agency rather than sticking with the Atlanta Braves (for now). Falter could always return to the organization on a minors pact.

More MLB on Heavy: Atlanta Braves Fleeced Red Sox in Major Offseason Trade

Bailey Falter’s MLB Career at a Glance

Washington Nationals v Kansas City Royals
GettyKANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – AUGUST 11: Bailey Falter #36 of the Kansas City Royals pitches in the first inning against the Washington Nationals at Kauffman Stadium on August 11, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

Falter, 29, has played in parts of six MLB seasons with the Braves, Kansas City Royals, Philadelphia Phillies, and Pittsburgh Pirates.

Across 479 total IP, he carries a career ERA of 4.73 with 354 strikeouts. His strikeout rate is very low, which is why some teams may be hesitant to ink him to a contract, but he’s shown flashes of success and production in the past.

His lifetime pitching record is 25-32 with a pWAR of 2.3. Falter’s career FIP is 4.73 (the exact same mark as his ERA), which signals he isn’t lucky or unlucky, and his ERA is exactly his own doing while on the mound.

It will be interesting to see if another MLB club inks him to a minors deal ahead of the 2027 season.

More MLB on Heavy: Los Angeles Dodgers Receive Major Yoshinobu Yamamoto News Before Pivotal Braves Game

 

TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

0 Comments

Atlanta Braves’ 29-Year-Old Player Makes Sudden Decision About Future

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x