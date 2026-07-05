Atlanta Braves Make Roster Decision on Recently Cut MLB Pitcher During Mets Series

The Atlanta Braves are currently taking on the New York Mets in a four-game wrap-around series, which will conclude on Monday evening. Atlanta has won the first two games of the series.

During the Mets series, the Braves have made a handful of roster transactions, which include optioning JR Ritchie, and bringing Carlos Carrasco back up to the Majors.

However, in somewhat of an under-the-radar move, the Braves have made a decision with Ian Hamilton, who was DFA’d a couple of days ago.

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Braves’ Ian Hamilton Outrighted to Triple-A

On July 5, MLB.com wrote (about Ian Hamilton’s roster status): “Atlanta Braves sent RHP Ian Hamilton outright to Gwinnett Stripers.”

He had been DFA’d on July 3rd, and his next options are either to elect free agency or accept the outright assignment and head to Triple-A. He has enough service time to decide his own fate, but it’s also plausible for the Braves to release him if they choose.

MLBTR.com’s Charlie Wright wrote (on 7/3):

“It’s the second DFA of the campaign for Hamilton. He signed a minor league deal with the Braves in December and made it up to the big-league club a few weeks into the season. The veteran righty was bumped off the roster after one appearance in April. Hamilton went unclaimed on waivers and chose to accept an outright assignment to the minors. He’ll go through the process once again, with another opportunity to reject a minor league assignment and choose free agency if no club grabs him off waivers.”

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Ian Hamilton’s Time with the Braves

If his time with the Atlanta Braves comes to an end this week, Ian Hamilton ended his tenure with 4.2 total innings pitched and four earned runs given up.

He has pitched in parts of seven MLB seasons, including three seasons with the New York Yankees. Hamilton has a career pitching record of 6-6 with an ERA of 3.72 over 155 total innings.

Despite the shaky results with the Braves, Ian Hamilton should have no issue (if not with the Braves) in finding a new opportunity across the league.

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