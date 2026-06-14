Atlanta Braves Make Ha-Seong Kim Decision Before Mets Series Finale

On Sunday afternoon, the Atlanta Braves will finish their series with the New York Mets at Citi Field.

They are coming off a 3-1 win on Saturday.

Ha-Seong Kim has started in each of the first two games in the series.

He finished Saturday with no hits in two at-bats.

Atlanta Braves Make Ha-Seong Kim Decision

For Sunday’s game, the Braves have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Braves 6/14 M. Harris II CF M. Dubón SS M. Olson 1B O. Albies 2B D. Smith DH A. Riley 3B E. White RF M. Yastrzemski LF S. León C B. Elder SP”

Kim has been removed from the lineup on Sunday.

The 30-year-old is batting just .089 with five hits, three RBI’s, four runs and one stolen base in 17 games.

His slump has been a hot topic among Braves fans.

Kim is in his second season playing for Atlanta.

He has also had stops with the San Diego Padres and Tampa Bay Rays.

The best run of his career came in San Diego (2021-24).

Braves Right Now

The Braves are at the top of the National League East with a 46-24 record in 70 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and are 24-13 in 37 games on the road).

Following the Mets, the Braves will return home to host the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday night at Truist Park.

Mets Right Now

The Mets have had a very slow start to the 2026 season.

They come into play as the last-place team in the National League East with a 31-39 record in 70 games.

Over their last ten games, the Mets have gone 5-5 (and they are 17-18 in 35 games at home).

Following the Braves, they will head on the road to visit the Cincinnati Reds on Monday in Ohio.