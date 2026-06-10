Atlanta Braves Make Ha-Seong Kim Decision Before White Sox Game

You have to begin wondering what role Ha-Seong Kim has on this Atlanta Braves team, because it’s clearly not much, and at this point, it’s clear manager Walt Weiss would rather the other options (Jorge Mateo/Mauricio Dubon) play shortstop.

On Wednesday, the Braves will continue their series against the Chicago White Sox, and before the second game of the series, Atlanta released its lineup.

Underdog MLB made a post (via X) on 6/10:

“Braves 6/10”

M. Harris II CF

O. Albies 2B

M. Olson 1B

D. Smith DH

M. Dubón LF

A. Riley 3B

M. Yastrzemski RF

J. Mateo SS

A. Wynns C

C. Sale SP

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Ha-Seong Kim Remains Absent from Braves Lineup

Ha-Seong Kim has received the pine treatment for the last three games and has not started a game for the Braves since Saturday, June 6.

It’s been a tough development for Ha-Seong Kim as a player, and it might be the best option for him, as well as the Braves as a whole, if both parties can find a trade suitor. Kim signed a one-year, $20 million deal with the Braves this offseason, which just hasn’t panned out, but now Kim’s impending free agency is taking a hit because of the lack of production.

In that Saturday game, Kim went 0-for-3, and the last time he started a game before Saturday was a week ago. So just two starts in the last week for Kim, as Walt Weiss has made it clear the Braves will roll with the hot bat at shortstop.

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Ha-Seong Kim’s 2026 Stats

And you don’t have to look far as to why the Braves have opted to go with other middle infield options at shortstop.

Ha-Seong Kim is hitting .096 this season with just five hits in 52 at-bats, and unfortunately for him, the Braves can’t afford a black hole in the lineup right now. Kim has 0 XBH this season and just three RBI.

It’s been rough, and it’s now becoming unclear if Kim will ever get an extended runway for playing with on this Braves team, which holds the best record in MLB.

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