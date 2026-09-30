Atlanta Braves Manager Makes Honest Austin Riley Statement After Game 1 Win

The Philadelphia Phillies led late over the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday afternoon in Game 1 of their Wild Card Series.

Philadelphia was up 3-2 in the bottom of the eighth with two outs, two runners on, and Austin Riley at the plate for Atlanta.

With one swing of the bat, Riley flipped the game on its side as he launched a three-run homer to the opposite field to give the Braves a 5-3 lead. That ultimately became the final score, giving Atlanta a 1-0 series lead and an opportunity to close it out on Wednesday.

Walt Weiss Speaks on Riley

Braves manager Walt Weiss spoke about Riley’s home run after the game and how happy he is for the third baseman, who’s had a tough year at the plate.

“That’s usually how it goes when these two teams play each other,” Weiss said. “Had some big hits… Austin Riley, so happy for Austin Riley. Been a tough year for him. But it just goes to show you when the playoffs start everything starts at zero. Nothing that happened in the regular season really matters. It’s a clean slate and Austin Riley has been a great player in postseason play.”

“So happy for Austin Riley. Been a tough year for him… when the [Postseason] starts, everything starts at zero.” Walt Weiss discusses Austin Riley’s game-winning 3-run homer and embracing the “clean slate” of Postseason baseball. 📺 MLB Network pic.twitter.com/aCtjwQ4C3I — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) September 29, 2026

Riley Speaks Postgame on Clutch HR

Riley made his struggles this season known during his postgame interview as well and said it was nice to finally come up big for the city this season.

“Right there before I stepped in the box I said, God, whatever happens, happens,” Riley said. “It’s in your hands. I’ve tried so hard. It’s been a hard season this year. Just go out there and trust my ability.

“I’ve been grinding for these guys and this city all year, and to finally come up big for them, it’s huge. It’s not over yet. It’s just the start. But it’s a nice start for sure.”