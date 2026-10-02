Atlanta Braves Manager Makes Honest Chris Sale Statement After Game 3 Win

The Atlanta Braves sent left-handed pitcher Ray Kerr out to start Game 3’s win-or-go-home Wild Card Series matchup against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Kerr ended up pitching 3.1 shutout innings, giving up just one hit and striking out two batters.

Braves manager Walt Weiss followed Kerr by using four different pitchers out of the bullpen while holding onto a multi-run lead before turning to his closer for the matchup, although it wasn’t Raisel Iglesias. Instead, Weiss called on left-handed ace Chris Sale, who had just thrown nearly 100 pitches in Tuesday’s start.

Sale entered the game out of the bullpen and pitched 1.1 shutout innings, allowing one hit and striking out three batters to help the Braves secure a 6-2 victory and advance to the NLDS.

Walt Weiss Makes Honest Statement on Sale

After the game, Braves manager Walt Weiss was asked about pitching Sale despite his start two days earlier. He said the decision ultimately came down to Sale approaching him and saying he was good to go before the game.

“As soon as I stepped in my office this afternoon, I put my backpack down, I looked up and he was sitting in the chair across my desk,” Weiss revealed postgame. “And he looked at me and said, ‘I feel amazing.’”

“As soon as I stepped in my office this afternoon, I put my backpack down, I looked up and he was sitting in the chair across my desk. And he looked at me and said ‘I feel amazing.’” Walt Weiss shares the hilarious story on how Chris Sale asked for the ball in Game 3. #Braves pic.twitter.com/Va9mafFdEF — Samantha Casano (@samantha_casano) October 2, 2026

Sale Speaks on Pitching Out of Bullpen

Sale also spoke to the media amid the celebration and explained his approach entering Game 3.

“Talked to Walt and just told him, hey man, I feel good,” Sale said. “You know, there’s no reason for saving your arm for the offseason. So if there’s a point in this game where you see me fit, I want to go out there. Again, I think if you talk to anybody in this organization, everybody on this roster, anybody in that clubhouse, we’re all willing to make that sacrifice for each other and that’s been a message from Walt this entire year… and I’m thankful for that opportunity, I’m thankful for the people around me.”