Atlanta Braves Manager Reveals Text Message To Ozzie Albies

On Thursday afternoon, the Atlanta Braves finished their series with the Tampa Bay Rays (at home) in Georgia.

The Braves won by a score of 3-1 (and avoided getting swept).

Ozzie Albies got the day off from being in the starting lineup.

That said, he had a triple off the bench.

Chad Bishop of AJC wrote: “First triple of the season for Ozzie Albies, this of the pinch-hit variety, and first since Sept. 5, 2025”

Atlanta Braves Manager Reveals Text To Ozzie

After the game, manager Walt Weiss was asked about Albies (via Braves Vision).

Weiss: “With the quick turnaround, it was a nice opportunity to get some fresh bodies in there… Ozzie’s one of the guys I had my eye on. I texted him last night, told him I think I’m going to have you down tomorrow, and he tried to talk his way in. How about a DH, at least a DH? I said, let me sleep on it. And I told him in the morning, no I got you down. I said, but most likely you’re going to find yourself in the game at some point. And then he gets a huge hit for us. And that’s a good thing, that these guys try to talk their way into the lineup. You never want it the other way.”

Albies is in the middle of his 10th season in the MLB (all with the Braves).

He is batting .249 with 139 hits, 21 home runs, 68 RBIs, 78 runs and three stolen bases in 147 games.

The 29-year-old made his fourth MLB All-Star Game earlier this year.

Looking At The Braves Right Now

The Braves are the top team in the National League East with an 86-61 record in 147 games.

They have gone 4-6 over their last ten games (and are 49-26 in 75 games at home).

Following the Rays, the Braves will now open up a big series with Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday at Truist Park.

@SportsTalkATL wrote: “Phillies lose. The Braves played about a bad a series as possible against the Rays, yet they manage not to lose a game in the standings. Can really wrap things up this weekend. Hope the bats wake up”