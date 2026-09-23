Braves Dealt Much-Needed News Days Before MLB Playoffs Start

The Atlanta Braves received a brief injury scare with Ronald Acuna Jr., but things appear trending in the right direction. Additionally, the Braves bullpen could be getting a boost just in time for the MLB playoffs.

Pitcher Robert Suarez last played on June 19, amid a lengthy elbow and forearm injury. Now, Suarez is nearing a potential return just in time for the postseason.

During an Atlanta radio appearance, Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos labeled it “highly likely” that Suarez will be activated in the coming days.

MLB.com’s Mark Bowman reported that Suarez is expected to be activated on Wednesday, September 23. There had been some debate whether Suarez would be included on the Braves postseason roster, but manager Walt Weiss is talking like the club is preparing to lean on Suarez’s arm during the MLB playoffs.

“I think it’s important that he gets in a Major League game or two before he has to just be thrown into that postseason environment,” Weiss noted, per MLB.com.

Here’s what you need to know about the latest Braves news and rumors ahead of the MLB playoffs.

Will Ronald Acuna Jr. Play in the MLB Playoffs Amid New Injury?

Acuna exited the Reds-Braves game on Tuesday, September 22, after hitting a foul ball off his left shin. The injury does not appear to be serious, and Acuna is listed as day-to-day.

“OF Ronald Acuña Jr. left tonight’s game due to a left shin contusion,” the Braves detailed in a September 22, message on X.

“X-rays were negative and he is day-to-day.”

The early indications are that Acuna’s injury will not jeopardize his postseason status.

Braves Playoff Picture: Who Will Atlanta Play in the MLB Postseason?

The Braves appear locked into the No. 3 seed in the National League. Yet, it remains to be seen who Atlanta will face in the Wild Card round.

The latest MLB playoff picture has the Braves facing No. 6 San Diego Padres in the club’s opening postseason series. Potential Braves’ opponents also include the Chicago Cubs and Philadelphia Phillies.

Heading into the Wednesday, September 23, games, the Cubs, Phillies and Padres are in a three-way tie in the NL Wild Card race.

Braves Pitcher Robert Suarez Impressed in Rehab Appearance Ahead of Being Activated

As for Suarez, the veteran pitcher impressed in a rehab appearance for Triple-A Gwinnett on Sunday, September 20. Suarez pitched a scoreless inning, including a strikeout, in the outing.

It appears the Braves are hoping to get the pitcher some MLB reps prior to the playoffs as well. For now, the early signs are encouraging when it comes to Suarez’s return.