Braves Playoff Schedule: Who & When Does Atlanta Play Next in Wild Card Series?

The Atlanta Braves are headed to the MLB playoffs and new details are emerging on the team’s postseason schedule. Atlanta is still waiting to see who the team’s opponent will be when the postseason begins.

The Braves sit at No. 3 in the National League playoff standings as the NL East champions. Atlanta is expected to play the Chicago Cubs, Philadelphia Phillies or San Diego Padres with the three teams hovering around the No. 6 slot.

Heading into the Thursday, September 24, games, the Braves have a 41% chance of facing the Cubs and 34% odds of squaring off against the Phillies, per The Athletic’s computer model.

Regardless of the opponent, the Braves will host three straight Wild Card games, if necessary. The Braves revealed that fans can now buy tickets to the upcoming playoff games.

Atlanta’s first MLB playoff game will be on Tuesday, September 29. If the Braves advance to the NLDS, the first game of the next series would start on Saturday, October 3, per MLB.com.

Here’s what you need to know about the Braves playoff schedule.

Braves Playoff Schedule: Dates & Games for NL Wild Card Series

Game 3 will be in Atlanta on Thursday, October 1, if necessary.

DATE GAME Tuesday, September 29 TBD vs. Braves Game 1 Wednesday, September 30 TBD vs. Braves Game 2 Thursday, October 1 TBD vs. Braves Game 3*

Braves News: Atlanta Gets Positive Updates on Ronald Acuna Jr. and Robert Suarez

Things appear to be trending in the right direction for the Braves ahead of the MLB playoffs. After an injury scare, Ronald Acuna Jr. has been cleared to play, cementing his status for the postseason.

Atlanta also activated relief pitcher Robert Suarez after a lengthy absence.

“He almost had me for a minute, but I just didn’t feel right about it,” Braves manager Walt Weiss said of Acuna, per MLB.com’s Mark Bowman.

“What if he fouled another ball off in the same spot, or he favors it just a little bit while he’s running and pulls something else?”

Who Will be the Braves Starting Pitchers for the MLB Playoffs?

The Braves face questions as to how the club will handle the pitching rotation during the postseason. Chris Sale headlines the group and is expected to take the mound for Game 1, but the remaining starters are more of a question mark.

“Chris Sale would start Game 1 of the Wild Card Series,” Bowman wrote on September 24. “Tyler Mahle’s great success since being acquired from the Giants has made him the obvious choice for the Game 2 start.

“The opponent could influence whether (Martin) Pérez or (Grant) Holmes is chosen to start Game 3. “