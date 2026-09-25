Atlanta Braves Quietly Add 7-Year MLB Player

On Thursday, the Atlanta Braves played the final game of their series with the Cincinnati Reds at Truist Park.

They lost by a score of 7-6.

Sonja Chen of MLB.com wrote: “The Dodgers have secured a first-round bye in the postseason after the Braves’ 7-6 loss to the Reda tonight. They will have home-field advantage in at least the NLDS, which begins Oct. 3.”

Braves Quietly Add 7-Year MLB Player

Ahead of Thursday’s game, the Braves announced roster news.

One of their moves was to select Elieser Hernández to the active MLB roster.

The Braves wrote (via X): “The #Braves today selected RHP Elieser Hernández to the major league roster and placed LHP Martín Pérez on the 15-day injured list, backdated to September 21, due to low back inflammation. To make room on the 40-man roster, the club recalled RHP Hurston Waldrep to Atlanta and placed him on the 60-day injured list due to a right elbow UCL injury.”

Hernández has appeared in four games for the Braves this year.

He is 2-0 with a 2.45 ERA.

Earlier this month, the Braves re-signed Hernández after he was designated for assignment.

MLB.com wrote (on September 13): “Atlanta Braves signed free agent RHP Elieser Hernández to a minor league contract.”

Looking At Hernández

Hernández is in the middle of his seventh season at the MLB level.

He has also had stops with the Miami Marlins, Los Angeles Dodgers and Milwaukee Brewers.

Over 103 career games, Hernández has gone 12-22 with a 5.01 ERA.

Looking At The Braves On Thursday