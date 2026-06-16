Atlanta Braves Quietly Announce Roster Move Before Giants Series

On Tuesday, the Atlanta Braves will open up a series with the San Francisco Giants at Truist Park in Georgia.

Despite being the best team in baseball, they have struggled as of late.

Over their last five games, the Braves have gone just 1-4.

Atlanta Braves Quietly Make Roster Move

Ahead of their series with the Giants, the Braves made a roster move.

Lindsay Crosby of Braves Today wrote: “Minor NEWS: Atlanta’s filled their vacant 40-man spot by selecting OF Brewer Hicklen to the major league roster and then optioning him to Triple-A Gwinnett. He’s hitting .316/.381/.519 in Gwinnett with 11 homers and 21 stolen bases”

Hicklen had signed with the Braves on a Minor League deal over the offseason.

Looking At Hicklen’s Career

Hicklen was picked in the 7th round of the 2017 MLB Draft.

He spent his rookie year with the Kansas City Royals.

The 30-year-old then had quick stints with the Milwaukee Brewers and Detroit Tigers.

Over three MLB seasons (and 10 career games), Hicklen is batting .167 with two hits, three runs and two stolen bases.

While Hicklen hasn’t done much in the MLB, he has been very good for the Gwinnett Stripers this season.

He could be a good option for the Braves later in the season.

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying about the roster move:

@numbaoneorder: “Curious why they don’t give him or Jarvis a shot while the role players are struggling rn”

@DWilliamsWJCL22: “Must be another opt out clause move”

Harrison Smajovits: “The #Braves selected infielder Brewer Hicklen to the major league roster then optioned him to Triple-A He’s batting .316 with a .900 OPS in 56 Triple-A games this season”

@calfenn_: “Was there an opt out date or something? Not understanding this transaction”