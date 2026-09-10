Atlanta Braves Scratch Outfielder in Concerning Last-Minute Move Amid Rays Game

The Atlanta Braves have lost the first two games of their series with the Tampa Bay Rays.

However, they’ll have one more opportunity on Thursday to try and avoid the sweep and secure a much-needed victory before entering a massive weekend series beginning Friday with the Philadelphia Phillies.

Just moments before first pitch against the Rays, Braves manager Walt Weiss made a concerning and sudden lineup change.

Braves Scratch Lane Thomas

Braves manager Walt Weiss had 31-year-old veteran Lane Thomas in the starting lineup and set to play left field.

Weiss slotted Thomas into the six-hole of the batting order, but he scratched him before the game because of left-side tightness and replaced him with Dom Smith.

The move shifted Smith into the designated hitter spot and moved Brewer Hicklen into left field to replace Thomas.

Via Braves: “Updated lineup: C Baldwin RF Acuña Jr. 1B Olson CF Harris II 2B Dubón DH Smith 3B Riley LF Hicklen SS Kim P Pérez.”

Updated lineup: C Baldwin

RF Acuña Jr.

1B Olson

CF Harris II

2B Dubón

DH Smith

3B Riley

LF Hicklen

SS Kim P Pérez https://t.co/x19JRVNxZI — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) September 10, 2026

Looking at Thomas’ 2026 Season

Thomas was traded to the Braves back on Aug. 1 prior to the trade deadline as a potential utility piece in the outfield who has a strong track record in the majors.

In 21 games for Atlanta and across 41 at-bats, Thomas has struggled, hitting just .171 with six runs, seven hits, one home run, and three RBIs, while slugging .317 with a .578 OPS.

Collectively on the season, which he has mainly spent with the Kansas City Royals, Thomas has hit .224 with 73 hits, 11 home runs, 40 RBIs, and nine stolen bases.