Hi, Subscriber

Atlanta Braves Sign 7-Year MLB Player During Red Sox Series

  • 508 Views
  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
DENVER, CO - AUGUST 26: Austin Gomber #68 of the St. Louis Cardinals pitches against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on August 26, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. Players are wearing special jerseys with their nicknames on them during Players' Weekend. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

On Saturday night, the Atlanta Braves played the second game of their series with the Boston Red Sox at Truist Park.

The Braves lost by a score of 3-2.

Braves Sign 7-Year Player To Organization

GettyAustin Gomber #26 of the Colorado Rockies reacts as he walks to the dugout following the third inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on July 13, 2025 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Also on Saturday, the Braves signed Austin Gomber to a Minor League contract (via MLB.com).

Gomber is coming off an MLB season where he went 0-7 with a 7.49 ERA in 12 games for the Colorado Rockies.

This year, the 32-year-old had pitched in nine games for the Round Rock Express (Triple-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers).

Jeff Wilson of DLLS Sports wrote (on Saturday): “Austin Gomber has been granted his release from Triple A Round Rock.”

Gomber’s MLB Career

GettyAustin Gomber #36 of the St Louis Cardinals pitches in the first inning of a Grapefruit League spring training game against the Washington Nationals at Roger Dean Stadium on February 25, 2020 in Jupiter, Florida.

Gomber was picked in the fourth round of the 2014 MLB Draft.

He spent the first two seasons of his career with the St. Louis Cardinals.

In 2020, Gomber went 1-1 with a 1.86 ERA in 14 games.

GettyStarting pitcher Austin Gomber #26 off the Colorado Rockies delivers to home plate during the third inning against the Chicago Cubs at Coors Field on September 13, 2024 in Denver, Colorado.

Gomber then spent the last five seasons playing for the Rockies.

Over 168 career games, he has gone 35-47 with a 5.08 ERA.

During 2026 Spring Training, Gomber was with the Rangers.

@milb_central had written (on January 29): “The Texas Rangers have signed Austin Gomber to a minor league contract. The pitcher had a 1.16 ERA along with 32 strikeouts this past minor league season. The contract includes an invitation to major league spring training.”

GettyStarting pitcher Austin Gomber #26 of the Colorado Rockies reacts after being pulled from the game during the fifth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on March 30, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Braves After Saturday’s Loss

GettyManager Walt Weiss #22 of the Atlanta Braves watches the action against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the sixth inning at Chase Field on April 02, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Braves can still win their series with the Red Sox on Sunday afternoon, as the teams are tied up at 1-1 heading into the finale.

They are the first-place team in the National League East (and best team in baseball) with a 31-15 record in 46 games.

After the Red Sox, the Braves will visit the Miami Marlins on Monday.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

0 Comments

Atlanta Braves Sign 7-Year MLB Player During Red Sox Series

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x