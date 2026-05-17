Atlanta Braves Sign 7-Year MLB Player During Red Sox Series

On Saturday night, the Atlanta Braves played the second game of their series with the Boston Red Sox at Truist Park.

The Braves lost by a score of 3-2.

Braves Sign 7-Year Player To Organization

Also on Saturday, the Braves signed Austin Gomber to a Minor League contract (via MLB.com).

Gomber is coming off an MLB season where he went 0-7 with a 7.49 ERA in 12 games for the Colorado Rockies.

This year, the 32-year-old had pitched in nine games for the Round Rock Express (Triple-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers).

Jeff Wilson of DLLS Sports wrote (on Saturday): “Austin Gomber has been granted his release from Triple A Round Rock.”

Gomber’s MLB Career

Gomber was picked in the fourth round of the 2014 MLB Draft.

He spent the first two seasons of his career with the St. Louis Cardinals.

In 2020, Gomber went 1-1 with a 1.86 ERA in 14 games.

Gomber then spent the last five seasons playing for the Rockies.

Over 168 career games, he has gone 35-47 with a 5.08 ERA.

During 2026 Spring Training, Gomber was with the Rangers.

@milb_central had written (on January 29): “The Texas Rangers have signed Austin Gomber to a minor league contract. The pitcher had a 1.16 ERA along with 32 strikeouts this past minor league season. The contract includes an invitation to major league spring training.”

Braves After Saturday’s Loss

The Braves can still win their series with the Red Sox on Sunday afternoon, as the teams are tied up at 1-1 heading into the finale.

They are the first-place team in the National League East (and best team in baseball) with a 31-15 record in 46 games.

After the Red Sox, the Braves will visit the Miami Marlins on Monday.