Atlanta Braves Star Austin Riley Makes Honest Chris Sale Statement

On Monday night, the Atlanta Braves will host the San Francisco Giants.

They are coming off a series where they swept the Colorado Rockies (also at home).

Most recently, the Braves won by a score of 3-2 on Sunday.

Austin Riley Makes Honest Chris Sale Statement

During their series with the Rockies, Austin Riley was interviewed by Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts (via Bleacher Report).

Riley was asked about Chris Sale (who is in his third year with the Braves).

Betts: “What’s it like having him from your perspective?”

Riley: “I’ll say this. I was scared of him when he first came over because you hear the stories, and he’s told them, as far as in Chicago where he cut the jerseys. So I was like, I’m going to be on my P’s and Q’s. I’m just going to stay in my lane. But he’s the complete opposite. He’s the best teammate. And like you said, obviously what he does, he’s a bulldog on the mound. You want him in the game in big moments. And for me, he’s a Hall of Famer, no doubt. But I think the biggest thing is, like you said, when the days he’s not pitching, he’s engaged with teammates. You can talk to him even on his start days. Some pitchers you don’t talk to, you don’t look at. He’s out there. He’s still having a good time on his start days. Just an unbelievable human. Great teammate. He’s hilarious in his own way. And he’s been a treat to play with for sure.”

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Sale has also spent time with the Boston Red Sox and Chicago White Sox over 16 seasons at the MLB level.

The 2024 Cy Young Award winner helped the Red Sox win the 2018 World Series title.

Right now, Sale is 13-9 with a 2.06 ERA in 24 starts this year.

At 37, he remains one of the elite pitchers in all of baseball.

Looking At The Braves Right Now

The Braves are the top team in the National League East with an 82-55 record in 137 games.

They have won eight out of their last ten games.