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Atlanta Braves Suddenly Add 29-Year-Old Lefty to Roster During Rays Series

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SURPRISE, ARIZONA - MARCH 11: Starting pitcher Bailey Falter #36 of the Kansas City Royals pitches against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning of the spring training game at Surprise Stadium on March 11, 2026 in Surprise, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Atlanta Braves opened their series against the American League-leading Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday night with a 7-1 loss.

However, ahead of Game 2 on Wednesday, the team announced several notable roster moves, including placing starting pitcher Bryce Elder on the injured list after he underwent arthroscopic knee surgery. Braves manager Walt Weiss discussed the procedure before Tuesday’s series opener.

Braves Add 29-Year-Old Lefty to Big League Roster

With Elder heading to the IL, the Braves officially called up recently acquired left-handed pitcher Bailey Falter, whom they acquired more than a month ago and immediately assigned to Triple-A.

Falter will now join the big league roster and work out of the bullpen, while the Braves also activated right-handed pitcher Reynaldo Lopez to make Wednesday’s start.

To make room for Lopez, the Braves designated right-handed reliever Elieser Hernández for assignment.

Falter’s MLB Career

Falter has spent most of his MLB career as a starter, so moving to the bullpen could be a welcome change after he struggled in his recent opportunities to start.

He’s spent three years with the Pittsburgh Pirates, three with the Philadelphia Phillies and two with the Kansas City Royals.

This season, he made five appearances and two starts with Kansas City, posting an 0-2 record with a 13.97 ERA across 9.2 innings.

However, Falter owns a 25-32 career record with a 4.77 ERA and a 1.32 WHIP across 119 appearances. He has also posted a sub-4.00 ERA in multiple seasons while pitching more than 80 innings.

If Falter can rediscover that form in a more limited role, he could find success pitching out of the bullpen for the Braves.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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Atlanta Braves Suddenly Add 29-Year-Old Lefty to Roster During Rays Series

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