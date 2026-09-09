Atlanta Braves Suddenly Add 29-Year-Old Lefty to Roster During Rays Series

The Atlanta Braves opened their series against the American League-leading Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday night with a 7-1 loss.

However, ahead of Game 2 on Wednesday, the team announced several notable roster moves, including placing starting pitcher Bryce Elder on the injured list after he underwent arthroscopic knee surgery. Braves manager Walt Weiss discussed the procedure before Tuesday’s series opener.

Braves Add 29-Year-Old Lefty to Big League Roster

With Elder heading to the IL, the Braves officially called up recently acquired left-handed pitcher Bailey Falter, whom they acquired more than a month ago and immediately assigned to Triple-A.

Falter will now join the big league roster and work out of the bullpen, while the Braves also activated right-handed pitcher Reynaldo Lopez to make Wednesday’s start.

To make room for Lopez, the Braves designated right-handed reliever Elieser Hernández for assignment.

The #Braves today selected LHP Bailey Falter to the major league roster and designated RHP Elieser Hernández for assignment. The club also returned RHP Reynaldo López from his rehabilitation assignment and reinstated him from the injured list, and placed RHP Bryce Elder on the… — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) September 9, 2026

Falter’s MLB Career

Falter has spent most of his MLB career as a starter, so moving to the bullpen could be a welcome change after he struggled in his recent opportunities to start.

He’s spent three years with the Pittsburgh Pirates, three with the Philadelphia Phillies and two with the Kansas City Royals.

This season, he made five appearances and two starts with Kansas City, posting an 0-2 record with a 13.97 ERA across 9.2 innings.

However, Falter owns a 25-32 career record with a 4.77 ERA and a 1.32 WHIP across 119 appearances. He has also posted a sub-4.00 ERA in multiple seasons while pitching more than 80 innings.

If Falter can rediscover that form in a more limited role, he could find success pitching out of the bullpen for the Braves.