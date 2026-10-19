Atlanta Braves Trade Prediction Offloads Ronald Acuña Jr. to Red Sox for Jarren Duran, 2 Players

One of the big questions surrounding the Atlanta Braves this offseason is what will happen with All-Star outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr.

There has been some speculation and rumors that the Braves may think about parting ways with Acuña Jr. via trade for a variety of reasons.

In a recent predictions piece, the Boston Red Sox are featured in a rumor regarding trading for Acuña Jr.

However, it would cost the Red Sox a big haul and is a trade package the Braves actually might consider.

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Atlanta Braves Trade Idea Swaps Ronald Acuña Jr. for 2 Outfielders

In exchange for Ronald Acuña Jr., here is the trade that FanSided.com’s Christopher Kline proposes between the Braves and Red Sox:

Braves receive: OF Jarren Duran, OF Wilyer Abreu, RHP John Holobetz

Red Sox receive: OF Ronald Acuña Jr.

Thinking financially, this could actually be a wise move for the Braves.

They get off Ronald’s contract and instead add 2 outfielders who have yet to reach free agency.

Yes, Jarren Duran has not been that consistent at the plate, but acquiring both Wilyer and Abreu could patch two holes for Atlanta (left field, right field).

Here is why Kline believes the deal makes sense:

“Acuña has two more seasons under contract at a $17 million annual bargain, if he can stay on the field. The Red Sox need to move the needle. Acuña comes with substantial downside risk; beyond the injuries, folks love to question his seriousness and competitiveness, despite a fiery personality. Still, if the Red Sox can nurse Acuña back to full strength, he’s a 40-40 threat with an MVP on his résumé, still in the prime of his career. A lineup that opens with Acuña, Roman Anthony and Willson Contreras sure sounds nice on paper.”

You could make a case that Wilyer Abreu actually had a better 2026 season than Ronald Acuña Jr. did.

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Will the Braves Actually Trade Ronald Acuña Jr.?

There are plenty of reasons that the Atlanta Braves should trade Ronald Acuña Jr., but that doesn’t mean it will happen.

Some Braves fans may be a little fed up with some of Acuña’s antics on the field, and fans booing him in the MLB playoffs might be a recipe for disaster.

And while Ronald noted he wants to stay with Atlanta, his declining performance, injury history, and contract decisions could get in the way of the 5X MLB All-Star’s wishes.

In 2026, Ronald batted .255 with 220 home runs, 104 hits, and an OPS+ of 118.

One thing is absolutely certain: IF the Braves decide to take trade calls on Acuña Jr., there will be plenty of suitors across MLB.