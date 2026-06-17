Atlanta Braves World Series Champion Is Still Playing In South Korea

On Tuesday night, the Atlanta Braves opened up a series with the San Francisco Giants at Truist Park.

However, the game got postponed in the 2nd inning.

The Braves wrote (via X): “Tonight’s game against the San Francisco Giants has been suspended due to inclement weather. We will resume the game tomorrow, Wednesday, June 17, at 2 PM ET with the Braves batting in the bottom of the 2nd inning.”

Braves World Series Champ Still Playing In South Korea

With the season well underway, it’s worth pointing out that a former Braves player is still playing baseball outside of the MLB.

Guillermo Heredia is in the middle of his 4th season playing in the KBO (South Korea).

He is currently batting .275 with 70 hits, 11 home runs and 52 RBIs in 65 games.

Looking At Heredia’s MLB Career

Heredia spent the first three seasons of his MLB career with the Seattle Mariners.

He then had stints with the Tampa Bay Rays, Pittsburgh Pirates and New York Mets.

The 36-year-old played the final two seasons of his MLB career with the Braves.

In 2021, Heredia helped the Braves win the World Series title over the Houston Astros.

Over 591 career MLB games, Heredia batted .231 with 320 hits, 27 home runs, 114 RBIs, 179 runs and seven stolen bases.

At his age, it’s more than likely that he is done playing in the MLB.

Considering he won a title with the Braves, Heredia had a solid seven seasons.