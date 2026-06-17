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Atlanta Braves World Series Champion Is Still Playing In South Korea

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CINCINNATI, OHIO - JUNE 26: Guillermo Heredia #38 of the Atlanta Braves reacts after striking out in the fourth inning during their game against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on June 26, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

On Tuesday night, the Atlanta Braves opened up a series with the San Francisco Giants at Truist Park.

However, the game got postponed in the 2nd inning.

The Braves wrote (via X): “Tonight’s game against the San Francisco Giants has been suspended due to inclement weather. We will resume the game tomorrow, Wednesday, June 17, at 2 PM ET with the Braves batting in the bottom of the 2nd inning.”

Braves World Series Champ Still Playing In South Korea

GettyGuillermo Heredia #38 of the Atlanta Braves celebrates the team’s 7-0 victory against the Houston Astros in Game Six to win the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park on November 02, 2021 in Houston, Texas.

With the season well underway, it’s worth pointing out that a former Braves player is still playing baseball outside of the MLB.

Guillermo Heredia is in the middle of his 4th season playing in the KBO (South Korea).

He is currently batting .275 with 70 hits, 11 home runs and 52 RBIs in 65 games.

Looking At Heredia’s MLB Career

GettyGuillermo Heredia celebrates in the dugout after scoring the go ahead run off a single by Mitch Haniger #17 of the Seattle Mariners in the sixth inning against the Minnesota Twins during their game at Safeco Field on May 25, 2018 in Seattle, Washington.

Heredia spent the first three seasons of his MLB career with the Seattle Mariners.

He then had stints with the Tampa Bay Rays, Pittsburgh Pirates and New York Mets.

The 36-year-old played the final two seasons of his MLB career with the Braves.

In 2021, Heredia helped the Braves win the World Series title over the Houston Astros.

GettyGuillermo Heredia #38 of the Atlanta Braves acknowledges the crowd during the World Series Ring Ceremony at Truist Park on April 9, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Over 591 career MLB games, Heredia batted .231 with 320 hits, 27 home runs, 114 RBIs, 179 runs and seven stolen bases.

At his age, it’s more than likely that he is done playing in the MLB.

Considering he won a title with the Braves, Heredia had a solid seven seasons.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Atlanta Braves World Series Champion Is Still Playing In South Korea

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