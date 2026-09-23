Atlanta Braves World Series Champion Dealt Bad News with New Team

Atlanta Braves fans should remember the services of slugger Joc Pederson quite well, as he was an integral part of the team’s offense in 2021 during a memorable World Series run, and provided many quality moments with the organization.

Pederson is now a member of the Texas Rangers, and the Rangers are in deep trying to earn a playoff berth.

Well, recently, the Rangers got bad news regarding Joc Pederson, as he’s been placed on the IL with a fracture in his left hand, which puts his season in jeopardy, especially the rest of the regular season.

MLBTR.com’s Anthony Franco wrote (about Pederson):

Pederson suffered a small fracture when he was hit by a pitch from Brandon Pfaadt on September 12. The power-hitting DH said he hoped to play through the injury but needed to wait for the swelling to subside. That hasn’t improved as quickly as hoped, leading Texas to shut him down for the last week of the regular season.”

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Ex-Braves World Series Champion Hits IL

It’s a really tough blow to the Rangers offense in the final week of the season, especially given Joc Pederson’s continuous ability to come up clutch in big spots, which is something Braves fans know all too well.

Pederson has 26 home runs and 53 RBI with the Rangers over 136 games.

Pederson’s stint with the Atlanta Braves was brief, as he was traded at the MLB trade deadline in 2021, but his tenure in a Braves uniform was undoubtedly impactful.

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Taking a Quick Look at Joc Pederson’s Time with the Atlanta Braves

As noted, Joc Pederson had a very short tenure with Atlanta.

In fact, across 13 MLB seasons, Pederson’s 64 games played with Atlanta is the fewest with one single team in his career.

However, in those 64 games, he hit seven home runs, eight doubles, and drove in 22 runs en route to an OPS+ of 98 across 173 at-bats.

In the 2021 playoffs, Pederson turned it up a notch by adding three home runs in 16 games and also recording nine hits, 9 RBI, and four runs scored.

Pederson is a 2X MLB All-Star, and 2X World Series champion.