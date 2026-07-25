Atlanta Braves World Series Champion Released By Current MLB Team

On Friday night, the Atlanta Braves opened up a series with the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards.

They are coming off a four-game series with the San Diego Padres (at home) where they went 3-1.

UPDATE: The Braves won 7-6.

Atlanta Braves World Series Champion Released

Also on Friday, news came out that a former Braves World Series Champion had been released by the Minnesota Twins.

MLB.com wrote: “St. Paul Saints released SS Orlando Arcia.”

Arcia had been playing for their Triple-A affiliate.

Arcia appeared in 19 games for the Twins earlier this season.

In that span, the 31-year-old had been batting .271 with 13 hits, one home run, two RBIs and six runs.

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

Brandon Warne: “The Twins released Orlando Arcia at St Paul as the corresponding move for activating Kaelen Culpepper”

@BrandonPollis: “What?????? He was a great clubhouse guy why would they do that”

@greggtmasterson: “There are, inexplicably, going to be fans who think this is the worst decision since trading Louie Varland”

@shaylarz: “NOOOOOOOOOO”

Looking At Arcia

Arcia spent the first 5.5 seasons of his career with the Milwaukee Brewers.

He then got traded to the Braves during the middle of the 2021 season.

They won the World Series over the Houston Astros that year.

Arcia also made the 2023 MLB All-Star Game as a member of the Braves.

After the Braves, he spent time with the Colorado Rockies (and Twins).

Over 1,032 career games, Arcia is batting .240 with 791 hits, 91 home runs, 349 RBIs, 351 runs and 43 stolen bases.

Braves Right Now

The Braves are currently at the top of the National League East with a 60-42 record in 102 games.

They have won six out of their last ten games (and are 28-22 in 50 games on the road).