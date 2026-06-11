Atlanta Braves Make Surprising Austin Riley Change Before White Sox Finale

TAMPA, FLORIDA - APRIL 11: Austin Riley #27 of the Atlanta Braves celebrates with teammates in the dugout after scoring in the first inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at George M. Steinbrenner Field on April 11, 2025 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
Riley has been moved up to the 5th spot in the order for the first time since May 28.
The two-time MLB All-Star is currently batting .206 with 51 hits, eight home runs, 34 RBI’s, 31 runs and four stolen bases in 68 games.
GettyAustin Riley #27 of the Atlanta Braves bats during the eighth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Truist Park on June 06, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Riley was picked in the 1st round of the 2015 MLB Draft.
He has spent all nine seasons of his MLB career with the Braves.
During the 2021 season, Riley helped the franchise win the World Series.
Social Media Reacts
GettyAustin Riley #27 of the Atlanta Braves celebrates a single against the Philadelphia Phillies during the first inning in Game Three of the Division Series at Citizens Bank Park on October 11, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
@MullinaxWX: “Lineup is so bad Riley is hitting 5th tonight🙃”
Braves Right Now
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – JUNE 5: Austin Riley #27 of the Atlanta Braves reacts after an RBI double during the fifth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Truist Park on June 5, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
On Thursday, the Atlanta Braves will look to avoid getting swept by the White Sox in Chicago.They most recently lost by a score of 2-1 on Wednesday.Austin Riley (who batted 6th) finished with no hits and one strikeout.Atlanta Braves Make Surprising Austin Riley ChangeFor Thursday’s game, the Braves have announced their starting lineup.Via Underdog MLB: […]
Atlanta Braves Make Surprising Austin Riley Change Before White Sox Finale