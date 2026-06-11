Atlanta Braves Make Surprising Austin Riley Change Before White Sox Finale

On Thursday, the Atlanta Braves will look to avoid getting swept by the White Sox in Chicago.

They most recently lost by a score of 2-1 on Wednesday.

Austin Riley (who batted 6th) finished with no hits and one strikeout.

Atlanta Braves Make Surprising Austin Riley Change

For Thursday’s game, the Braves have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Braves 6/11 M. Dubón LF M. Harris II CF M. Olson 1B O. Albies 2B A. Riley 3B J. Mateo DH E. White RF H. Kim SS S. León C M. Pérez SP”

Riley has been moved up to the 5th spot in the order for the first time since May 28.

The two-time MLB All-Star is currently batting .206 with 51 hits, eight home runs, 34 RBI’s, 31 runs and four stolen bases in 68 games.

Riley was picked in the 1st round of the 2015 MLB Draft.

He has spent all nine seasons of his MLB career with the Braves.

During the 2021 season, Riley helped the franchise win the World Series.

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying about Riley:

@Bardownsky_: “Riley needs to WAKE UP”

@uncutatlantaspo: “Let’s go Riley! Get it together bro!”

@LightningFan083: “Austin Riley batting higher than 8th, is a crime.”

@MHIIisKing: “AUSTIN RILEY IM BEGGING”

@MullinaxWX: “Lineup is so bad Riley is hitting 5th tonight🙃”

Braves Right Now