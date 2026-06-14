Hi, Subscriber

Austin Riley Trade Atlanta Braves And Boston Red Sox Must Consider

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 11: Austin Riley #27 of the Atlanta Braves bats in the eighth inning against the New York Mets at Truist Park on April 11, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

On Saturday, the Atlanta Braves will finish their series with the New York Mets at Citi Field.

The Braves are looking to win the series (as the two teams are tied up at 1-1).

Most recently, the Braves won Saturday’s game by a score of 3-1.

Austin Riley finished with two strikeouts in four at-bats.

Austin Riley Trade Braves And Red Sox Must Consider

GettyAustin Riley #27 of the Atlanta Braves rounds third base after hitting a three run home run during the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Truist Park on May 17, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Riley was once among the most notable young stars in the National League.

That said, he is currently batting .206 with 52 hits, eight home runs, 34 RBI’s, 31 runs and four stolen bases in 70 games.

One trade the Braves should consider is moving Riley to the Boston Red Sox for Jarren Duran and Aroldis Chapman.

Why Should The Braves Do it?

GettyAustin Riley #27 of the Atlanta Braves warms up during batting practice prior to facing the Kansas City Royals in the home opener at Truist Park on March 27, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

It’s possible that Riley’s time in Atlanta has run its course.

He has made two All-Star Games, won two Silver Slugger Awards and helped the franchise win the 2021 World Series.

That said, he is being paid $22 million per season until 2032.

GettyAustin Riley #27 of the Atlanta Braves celebrates with teammates after scoring against the Miami Marlins during the ninth inning at loanDepot park on May 04, 2023 in Miami, Florida.

The Braves would be adding Duran (who is a 29-year-old outfielder) that is batting .210 with 54 hits, 11 home runs, 36 RBI’s, 34 runs and 11 stolen bases in 63 games.

Despite a down year, he is a former All-Star that could give them a lot more options with their lineup on a daily basis.

GettyAroldis Chapman #44 of the Boston Red Sox pitches against the Detroit Tigers during the ninth inning at Fenway Park on April 17, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. 

In addition, getting Chapman could solidify their bullpen as the best in the National League heading into the MLB playoffs.

The future Hall of Famer has made eight All-Star Games (and won two World Series titles).

Right now, Chapman is 0-1 with a 0.44 ERA with 14 saves (in 21 games).

Why Should The Red Sox Do It?

GettyJarren Duran #16 of the Boston Red Sox walks off of the field after striking out against the Philadelphia Phillies during the sixth inning at Fenway Park on May 12, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Both players the Red Sox would be giving up in this hypothetical deal are unlikely to remain with the franchise in the long run.

They could take a buy-low approach on Riley, who would be their starting third baseman for the next six years.

Riley hit 108 total home runs from 2021-23.

GettyAustin Riley #27 of the Atlanta Braves stands off first base in the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Truist Park on May 15, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. 

This is the kind of move that could win the Braves the 2026 World Series, while helping the Red Sox turn their franchise around going forward.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

0 Comments

Austin Riley Trade Atlanta Braves And Boston Red Sox Must Consider

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x