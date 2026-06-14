Austin Riley Trade Atlanta Braves And Boston Red Sox Must Consider

On Saturday, the Atlanta Braves will finish their series with the New York Mets at Citi Field.

The Braves are looking to win the series (as the two teams are tied up at 1-1).

Most recently, the Braves won Saturday’s game by a score of 3-1.

Austin Riley finished with two strikeouts in four at-bats.

Austin Riley Trade Braves And Red Sox Must Consider

Riley was once among the most notable young stars in the National League.

That said, he is currently batting .206 with 52 hits, eight home runs, 34 RBI’s, 31 runs and four stolen bases in 70 games.

One trade the Braves should consider is moving Riley to the Boston Red Sox for Jarren Duran and Aroldis Chapman.

Why Should The Braves Do it?

It’s possible that Riley’s time in Atlanta has run its course.

He has made two All-Star Games, won two Silver Slugger Awards and helped the franchise win the 2021 World Series.

That said, he is being paid $22 million per season until 2032.

The Braves would be adding Duran (who is a 29-year-old outfielder) that is batting .210 with 54 hits, 11 home runs, 36 RBI’s, 34 runs and 11 stolen bases in 63 games.

Despite a down year, he is a former All-Star that could give them a lot more options with their lineup on a daily basis.

In addition, getting Chapman could solidify their bullpen as the best in the National League heading into the MLB playoffs.

The future Hall of Famer has made eight All-Star Games (and won two World Series titles).

Right now, Chapman is 0-1 with a 0.44 ERA with 14 saves (in 21 games).

Why Should The Red Sox Do It?

Both players the Red Sox would be giving up in this hypothetical deal are unlikely to remain with the franchise in the long run.

They could take a buy-low approach on Riley, who would be their starting third baseman for the next six years.

Riley hit 108 total home runs from 2021-23.

This is the kind of move that could win the Braves the 2026 World Series, while helping the Red Sox turn their franchise around going forward.