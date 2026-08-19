Austin Riley Dropped in Braves Batting Order for Finale of Twins Series

The Atlanta Braves have lost two consecutive games to the Minnesota Twins. They still have a 5 1/2 game lead over the Philadelphia Phillies in the National League East, but they are in need of a win on Wednesday to get some momentum going again.

Starting for Atlanta is right-hander AJ Smith-Shawver, who will be opposed by Taj Bradley. Prior to Wednesday’s game, Atlanta released its starting lineup. Austin Riley hit seventh for them on Tuesday night and went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts.

For Wednesday afternoon’s series finale against the Twins at Target Field, manager Walt Weiss has dropped the slugging third baseman to eighth in the lineup.

Atlanta Braves’ Austin Riley Batting Eighth for Series Finale vs. Minnesota Twins

The 2026 season has been a difficult one for Riley. His production has declined significantly over the past several seasons, but he at least managed to hit above .250 in 2024 and 2025. This season, he has hit just .222/.294/.369 with 15 home runs, a 0.9 WAR, a .663 OPS and an 83 OPS+.

While the power certainly is still there, this isn’t the same Austin Riley that hit 37 home runs in 2023 and was a National League MVP candidate. If the Braves are going to hold off the charging Phillies to win the NL East for the seventh time in the last nine years, they need Riley to heat up.

Perhaps dropping him in the order by one spot will help him reset and get his bat going again, but the Braves need that presence in their lineup, so the quicker he gets going again, the better for Atlanta.

The Braves have a tall task coming after their series with the Twins concludes. They will have to face the Chicago White Sox, who have been a surprise contender this season and risen to the top of the American League Central. After that game is made up, then they will head to Milwaukee to face the Brewers, who have the best record in Major League Baseball.

They also have the Los Angeles Dodgers, Tampa Bay Rays, Philadelphia Phillies, Chicago Cubs, Houston Astros and Miami Marlins on their schedule in the month of September.

To get through that stretch and stay at the top of the NL East, Atlanta is going to need Riley’s bat to heat up. There is still time for him to turn things around, but it’s not any secret that the 2026 season has not gone according to plan for the 29-year-old third baseman.

Atlanta Braves Need Austin Riley to Heat Up

Riley certainly has a strong track record. He is a two-time All-Star, two-time Silver Slugger and 2021 World Series champion. He was in the top 10 for the NL MVP from 2021-2023. If he can rediscover that form, then the Braves should be in good shape as they look to capture the NL East crown for the first time in three years.

Atlanta isn’t playing great baseball at the moment, but they could benefit from a turnaround from Riley down the stretch so that they can finish off the rest of the division.