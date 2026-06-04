Atlanta Braves Announce Austin Riley Change Before Blue Jays Game

On Thursday night, the Atlanta Braves and Toronto Blue Jays will finish off their three-game series in Georgia.

The Braves have won each of the first two games.

Most recently, they beat the Blue Jays by a score of 7-3 (on Wednesday).

Austin Riley (who batted 6th) had one hit, one walk and one stolen base in three at-bats.

Atlanta Braves Announce Austin Riley Change

For Thursday’s game, the Braves have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Braves 6/4 R. Acuña Jr. RF M. Dubón SS M. Olson 1B O. Albies 2B M. Harris II CF D. Smith DH A. Riley 3B M. Yastrzemski LF S. León C C. Sale SP”

Riley has been moved down to the 7th spot in the order for the first time since May 20.

He is currently batting .208 with 47 hits, eight home runs, 32 RBI’s, 30 runs, four stolen bases (and 73 strikeouts) in 62 games.

Riley has struggled this season, but he is one of the most important players on the Braves.

The 29-year-old has made two All-Star Games (and helped the franchise win the 2021 World Series).

He is in his eighth MLB season (all with the Braves).

Social Media Reacts To Thursday’s Lineup

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup:

@ATL_4Real: “Lineup is great LFG”

@dougedenfield: “Go Braves! Let’s sweep!🧹”

@ChoppinBravos: “I’m very interested to see how the offense does in a bullpen game. They were uniquely bad in them last year.”

Braves Ahead Of Series Finale

The Braves have been on fire to start the 2026 MLB season.

They are the best team in baseball (and at the top of the National League East) with a 42-20 record.