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Atlanta Braves Announce Austin Riley Change Before Blue Jays Game

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MIAMI, FLORIDA - MAY 04: Austin Riley #27 of the Atlanta Braves celebrates with teammates after scoring against the Miami Marlins during the ninth inning at loanDepot park on May 04, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Sam Navarro/Getty Images)

On Thursday night, the Atlanta Braves and Toronto Blue Jays will finish off their three-game series in Georgia.

The Braves have won each of the first two games.

Most recently, they beat the Blue Jays by a score of 7-3 (on Wednesday).

Austin Riley (who batted 6th) had one hit, one walk and one stolen base in three at-bats.

Atlanta Braves Announce Austin Riley Change

GettyMauricio Dubón #14 celebrates with Austin Riley #27 of the Atlanta Braves after a three-run home run against the Toronto Blue Jays in the third inning at Truist Park on June 3, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

For Thursday’s game, the Braves have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Braves 6/4 R. Acuña Jr. RF M. Dubón SS M. Olson 1B O. Albies 2B M. Harris II CF D. Smith DH A. Riley 3B M. Yastrzemski LF S. León C C. Sale SP”

Riley has been moved down to the 7th spot in the order for the first time since May 20.

He is currently batting .208 with 47 hits, eight home runs, 32 RBI’s, 30 runs, four stolen bases (and 73 strikeouts) in 62 games.

GettyAustin Riley #27 of the Atlanta Braves rounds third base after hitting a three run home run during the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Truist Park on May 17, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Riley has struggled this season, but he is one of the most important players on the Braves.

The 29-year-old has made two All-Star Games (and helped the franchise win the 2021 World Series).

He is in his eighth MLB season (all with the Braves).

Social Media Reacts To Thursday’s Lineup

GettyAustin Riley #27 of the Atlanta Braves celebrates after hitting a three-run home run in the second inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on April 17, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup:

@ATL_4Real: “Lineup is great LFG”

@dougedenfield: “Go Braves! Let’s sweep!🧹”

@ChoppinBravos: “I’m very interested to see how the offense does in a bullpen game. They were uniquely bad in them last year.”

Braves Ahead Of Series Finale

GettyAustin Riley #27 of the Atlanta Braves warms up during batting practice prior to facing the Kansas City Royals in the home opener at Truist Park on March 27, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Braves have been on fire to start the 2026 MLB season.

They are the best team in baseball (and at the top of the National League East) with a 42-20 record.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Atlanta Braves Announce Austin Riley Change Before Blue Jays Game

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