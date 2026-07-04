Atlanta Braves Announce Austin Riley Change Before Mets Game

On Saturday, the Atlanta Braves will continue their series with the New York Mets at Truist Park in Georgia.

They are coming off a 5-3 win on Friday.

Austin Riley (who batted 7th) finished with one walk and one strikeout.

Atlanta Braves Announce Austin Riley Change

For Saturday’s game, the Braves have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Braves 7/4 M. Dubón LF D. Baldwin DH O. Albies 2B M. Olson 1B A. Riley 3B M. Harris II CF E. White RF J. Bart C J. Mateo SS C. Sale SP”

Riley has been moved up to the fifth spot in the order for Saturday’s game.

The two-time MLB All-Star enters the night batting .206 with 64 hits, eight home runs, 38 RBIs, 33 runs and four stolen bases in 86 games.

He is in his eighth MLB season (all with the Braves).

Mark Bowman of MLB.com wrote (on Friday): “Austin Riley’s flyout to right-center in last night’s sixth and tonight’s 10-pitch walk both seemed to indicate he’s heading in the right direction.”

Social Media Reacts To Saturday’s Lineup

Here’s what people were saying about their lineup:

@NewWildside: “Be glad when Eli is no longer on this team – taking up a roster spot”

@jayhavoccc: “PLEASE give sale some run support tonight!”

@ChoppinBravos: “I hope everyone enjoyed that one game of Matt Olson having RH lineup protection behind him bc now not only is he bumped down to the 4 hole but they’ve replaced Dubón with RILEY behind him. He won’t see a pitch in the zone again. Continuing the Dubón leads off vs LHP schtick is disappointing it really seemed like early on Walt wasn’t going to ignore actual splits for career splits but here we are. Dubón in 2026- Vs LHP- .298OBP .686OPS 89wRC* Vs RHP- .343OBP .778OPS 115wRC+”

Braves Right Now

The Braves come into the night as the first-place team in the National League East with a 51-35 record in 86 games.

They are 26-16 in 42 games at home.